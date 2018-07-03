Tampa Bay Lightning: Top Martin St. Louis moments
By Lane Fahey
Size Doesn’t Matter: St.Louis a Role Model for Many Behind Him
Throughout his career, Martin St.Louis has inspired many to follow their dreams. From fans to players, the 5′ 8″ winger is the definition of never giving up.
Current Lightning center Tyler Johnson, who is also 5’8″, is one of those players who looked up to St.Louis.
"“Come to a Bolts game and look around Amalie Arena — whose jersey do you see the most? Stammer? Kuch? Vasy? Nope. It’s number 26, Martin St. Louis. Stanley Cup winner. Art Ross winner. Hart winner. Six-time All-Star. Five feet, eight inches,” Johnson wrote in an article titled “Another Chance” for The Players’ Tribune."
Once Johnson was drafted, he had the chance to play a few shifts with his hero.
"“Right away, I could see why everybody in Tampa Bay loved him,” Johnson said. “He left it all out on the ice and never stopped skating. He would do anything to win. This city — these fans — they want a winner. That’s it. That’s all they want.”"
St.Louis never gave up on his dreams. He worked hard on and off the ice and deserves every single award he has been honored with.
An iconic figure in Lightning history, St.Louis will always be remembered for all he did for the Bolts and the Tampa Bay community. Now, the rest of the NHL community agrees, that St.Louis deserves this honor among the great ones.
Five others join Martin St.Louis in the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Gary Bettman, Willie O’Ree, Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford and Alexander Yakushev will join St.Louis in the Hall of Fame.