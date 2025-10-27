Back-to-Back Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning strike two days in a row to keep momentum rolling

The Tampa Bay Lightning had themselves a weekend with back-to-back wins in front of their bolt nation faithful at Benchmark International Arena. After defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Saturday night they were looking to keep things rolling on Sunday and they did just them defeating the Vegas Golden Nights 2-1 in an overtime thriller.

It was a big day for the history makers. Brandon Hagel scored his first goal of the season on Sunday night. 4:53 into the match he struck a snap shot past the Vegas net to put the Lightning on top 1-0. That was point No. 301 for Hagel who reached the 300 point marker on Saturday. He was assisted by another history maker in Victor Hedman who struck for points 800 and 801 on Saturday. His assist to Hagel on Sunday gives him 802 career points. Hagels’s second assist came from Jake Guentzel with his sixth assist of 2025.

We missed these Ha-goals 🤩 pic.twitter.com/P9qevffFg8 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 26, 2025

The Golden Knights tied it up 1-1 18:25 into the second period. William Karlsson scored his fourth goal of the season on a snap shot that was assisted by Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore.

No goals were scored in the third period as the Lightning struggled to put the puck in the net despite multiple scoring chances. They only had three shots on goal in the third period as Vegas had the advantage in the period.

Fans in Tampa were treated to extra hockey Sunday night as the match headed into overtime. But it was short lived as :32 seconds into overtime, Hagel made a beautiful puck pass over to Kucherov who took a hard snap shot to score the team’s second goal of the day and secure the Lightning’s second win of the weekend as they went on to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1.

OT WIN FROM UP TOP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PKekFQ80cS — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 26, 2025

The Lightning have a day off on Monday before traveling to Tennessee on Tuesday for a 7:45pm EST matchup against the Nashville Predators.