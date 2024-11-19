Bolts honour Andrei Vasilevskiy making history with wins against the NHL's best

Last week, the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated a monumental achievement as one of the most pivotal players in franchise history shattered a 61-year-old NHL record. In a commanding 4-1 victory over the scorching-hot Winnipeg Jets, Andrei Vasilevskiy became the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 wins.

Even before this historic feat, Vasilevskiy had cemented his place among the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game. When the Lightning captured back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 and reached a third consecutive Final in 2022, Vasilevskiy started every single playoff game—an astounding 71 games in total. His MVP performance in the 2021 Cup Final earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy, further solidifying his legacy. This playoff streak was so impressive that one may wonder if we’ll ever see an NHL goalie do something like that again.

Vasilevskiy’s excellence isn't just defined by his massive 6’4” frame, which seems to cover the entire net, but also by his exceptional technical skills and composure. Known for his ability to play the puck and help his team transition out of the defensive zone, Vasilevskiy is the backbone of the Lightning’s success. In an NHL era when teams increasingly rely on a two-goalie system, Vasilevskiy has proven the age-old saying “quality over quantity”, remaining one of the league’s elite netminders.

Lightning look lost as they lose four straight

Before Vasilevskiy’s record-breaking performance, the Lightning were on a four-game losing streak and had lost their star forward Brayden Point to an undisclosed lower-body injury. The team's fourth consecutive loss came against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, who were missing their brightest star, 19 year-old Matvei Michkov, due to a controversial healthy scratch by head coach John Tortorella (scratching good players has become standard protocol for the former Lightning coach).

Following their shootout loss to the Flyers, the Lightning had six days to rest and regroup. Rarely do teams get a break this long in the middle of the season, but the Bolts took full advantage. During this time, Vasilevskiy worked closely with his goaltending coach, Frantz Jean, putting in extra training sessions — five, compared to the three completed by most of his teammates. His dedication paid off immediately, as he stopped 52 of the 53 shots he faced in the two games that followed.

The Big Cat makes NHL history against the record-breaking Winnipeg Jets

The first of those games was against the record-setting Winnipeg Jets, who had stunned the hockey world with a 15-1 start — the best start to a season ever in NHL history. For Tampa Bay, this matchup was crucial, not only to snap their losing streak, but also to reclaim their confidence.

The Lightning snapped their four-game losing streak in style by scoring four goals against the league's hottest team, while also securing the 300th win of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s career. This win made him the 40th goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win milestone. Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 490 games, breaking Jacques Plante’s 61-year-old record of 521 games. Vasilevskiy also previously reached 200 wins in just 318 games, second all-time only to the legendary Ken Dryden, who achieved the mark in nine fewer games.

After the record-breaking victory, Vasilevskiy addressed his teammates, expressing gratitude for their support throughout his career. “To achieve all 300 wins with the same team is something really special,” he said, adding, “Here’s to 300 more.”

Anthony Cirelli scores his 100th career goal

That same night, fan-favorite forward Anthony Cirelli also reached a career milestone, scoring his 100th goal in the NHL. Known as one of the league’s most reliable penalty killers, it was almost poetic that his milestone came on the power play in the second period, when he deflected a rocket from Victor Hedman into the net. For a player whose impact often goes unnoticed, it was a fitting reward for someone who’s made his mark as one of the league’s most selfless and effective shutdown players.

A day later, the Lightning honored Vasilevskiy with a pre-game ceremony at Amalie Arena before their Saturday night matchup against the New Jersey Devils. The arena was packed early as fans honoured the “Big Cat’s” historic achievement. Vasilevskiy then capped off the evening like a boss with a shutout performance, his 36th career regular-season shutout, against one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. His heroics earned him the game’s first-star honors.

At the time of writing, both the Jets and Devils lead their respective conferences in points and sit atop the NHL standings in goals scored. By defeating two of the league’s best teams in consecutive games, the Lightning have reestablished their confidence and look poised to build on their momentum.

Next, the Lightning will look to extend their win streak to three games as they head to Pittsburgh to face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in a showdown filled with future Hall of Famers. Adding to the excitement, superstar forward Brayden Point is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last four games. Bolts fans have every reason to be optimistic and excited as their team continues its push to remain a dominant force in the NHL.