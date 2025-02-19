Brandon Hagel drops heroic quote before the 4 Nations Face-Off Final

Brandon Hagel wasn’t always the loudest voice in the room. Early in his career, he was known as a scrappy, hardworking winger with a relentless motor — someone who let his game do the talking. But as his confidence has grown, so has his presence. Now, he’s not just an impact player on the ice; he’s become a leader who's unafraid to speak his mind and set the tone for his team.

This season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Hagel has taken his game to another level. With 26 goals, 36 assists, and 62 points, he’s flirting with the kind of production that could soon make him a point-per-game player. The edge he plays with isn’t just about his intensity — it’s backed up by skill, vision, and a knack for delivering in big moments while also being able to play in any situation.

The Four Nations Face-Off has been an electric event, filled with elite talent, playoff-level intensity, and even featuring an all Tampa Bay Lightning line playing together. As Canada and the United States get set to face off in the much anticipated tournament final at the TD Garden in Boston, Brandon Hagel shared his thoughts on the event and his recent brawl against Matthew Tkachuk.

All business for Brandon Hagel and Team Canada

While Team USA has made headlines for their fiery and physical approach — including a now-infamous pregame agreement between Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and JT Miller to drop the gloves within the first nine seconds of their 3-1 win over Canada — Hagel and his Canadian teammates are sticking to their own script.

"I think we’re out there playing for the flag, not the cameras. That’s a part of Canada that we have in there," Hagel said. "We don’t need to initiate anything. We don’t have any group chats going on. We’re going out there playing our game and then giving it everything and doing it for our country. We’re just going to play as hard as we can and do it for the flag."

“I did it for the flag, not the cameras”



Brandon Hagel on his opening draw fight vs Matthew Tkachuk



Via: @RDSca | #4Nations pic.twitter.com/iQx27P1VGH — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) February 18, 2025

It’s the kind of message that embodies the way Canada has approached this tournament, no theatrics, just business. The first meeting between these two teams was a battle in every sense of the word.

While USA’s physical play set the early tone, it was the scoring touch of Hagel’s Tampa Bay teammate, Jake Guentzel, that stole the show. Guentzel’s two-goal performance helped push the Americans past Canada, adding even more fuel to the fire ahead of the rematch for the championship.

No moment is too big for Hagel

For Hagel, this tournament was never going to be an all-star exhibition. His mindset was set long before the first puck drop happened.

"I was thinking to myself laying in bed the night before the (first) game, 'If this is going to be like an all-star type of thing then I'm going to be so out of place because I'm putting my head through a wall tomorrow.' That was my mentality."

Brandon Hagel on #4Nations: "I was thinking to myself laying in bed the night before the (first) game, 'If this is going to be like an all-star type of thing then I'm going to be so out of place because I'm putting my head through a wall tomorrow.' That was my mentality." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 18, 2025

That mentality has defined Hagel throughout his career. He’s a player who refuses to take a shift off, who plays with the same energy and hunger whether it’s Game 1 of the regular season or an international final with national pride on the line. Now, with a chance to avenge Team Canada's earlier loss and win the tournament against their biggest rivals, expect Hagel to be at the center of the action once again.

A Difference-Maker on Special Teams

If there’s one area where Hagel could be the ultimate X-factor, it’s the penalty kill. This season, he and his Lightning teammate Anthony Cirelli have taken their two-way play to new heights, becoming one of the most dangerous shorthanded duos in the NHL.

Their ability to turn defense into offense has been a game-changer, and with six shorthanded points each, they currently sit in a four-way tie for the league lead alongside Montreal’s Jake Evans and Florida’s Sam Reinhart.

If Canada finds itself down a man in the gold medal game, don’t be surprised if Hagel is the one to shift momentum. He has the speed, the tenacity, and the awareness to break up plays and create scoring chances in transition. Whether it’s killing penalties, making plays at even strength, or stepping up in a crucial moment, Hagel has shown he’s built for these high-pressure situations.

Thursday night, it’s Team Canada vs. Team USA. The spotlight is bright, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and one thing is certain — Brandon Hagel will be ready to lay it all on the line for his country.