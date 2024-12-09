Brayden Point leads Lightning to 4-2 victory with four-point performance

The Lightning struggle away from home, Canucks struggle at home

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a crucial 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon, earning a much-needed win. The game was a battle of contrasting struggles: the Canucks have had issues performing at home this season (4-5-3 before today's action), while the Lightning have faced difficulties on the road (5-5-1 coming into this game). Something had to give.

Game recap

The game was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than one goal until the final minute. Quinn Hughes got Vancouver on the board, scoring the first and only goal of the opening frame.

Tampa Bay responded in the second period with two goals. Nikita Kucherov - in his first game back from injury after missing two games - tied the game at 1-1 before Brayden Point gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead, scoring on the power play. Point stays hot with the man advantage, increasing his league-leading power-play goal total. The Lightning went two for four on the power play in the game, while the Canucks struggled, failing to convert on all three of their power play opportunities - something that proved to be a key factor in the outcome.

In the third period, Kiefer Sherwood tied the game for Vancouver, making it 2-2. With less than four minutes remaining, Jake Guentzel appeared to have given the Lightning a 3-2 lead, scoring on the power play. The referees initially waved the goal off, ruling that Guentzel had directed the puck in with his hand. However, after review, it was determined that Vancouver defenseman Noah Juulsen had inadvertently helped the puck into his own net, giving the Lightning the lead.

Kevin Lankinen abandoned his post with just under two minutes left, allowing the Canucks to employ an extra attacker, which proved to be costly. Brayden Point took advantage, gaining control of the puck and skating the length of the ice to score an easy empty netter. That score pushed Brayden Point's point total in the game to four - two goals, two assists - and sealed the Tampa Bay win.

For a Lightning team that has lost more than it's won while on the road, it was a huge sigh of relief. It's always nice to begin a four-game road trip on a positive note. The Bolts will take on Conor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at 9:00 PM EST.