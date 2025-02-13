Breaking down the 2026 NHL stadium series

After years of endless hoping, the dreams of all Lightning fans far and wide finally came true: an outdoor game in Tampa Bay.

On February 1st, 2026, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as per the official Tampa Bay Lightning website.

Outdoor hockey is coming to Tampa 🤝



We’re hosting the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union™ NHL #StadiumSeries at @RJStadium!



📝: https://t.co/gCWR8bjJjL pic.twitter.com/H1OXZyAko4 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 8, 2025

Now that time has passed since the initial announcement, we can fully digest the details.

The Matchup

Only one question comes to mind when looking at the slated opponent: why not the Florida Panthers?

If you were to ask a Lightning fan their opinion on the Florida Panthers, some not so appropriate language may follow. It is no secret that the Lightning and Panthers have a much contested rivalry that has only gained traction in the last few seasons. Going so far as to be called, “The Battle of Florida” whenever these two teams meet, it is always a fan favorite matchup.

Despite the heated rivalry these two teams possess, the Lightning are set to battle their next “favorite” team: the big bad Boston Bruins.

But why? Why the Bruins and not the Panthers? Although fans will be sour that we will not get an outdoor game against our #1 rival, we need to look at the bigger picture: hockey is growing in Florida.

For the FIFTH straight year, a Florida team has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZrYJhahnHw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2024

Not only is Tampa getting their own outdoor game, but so are the Panthers. Our rivals have a date with the New York Rangers at Loan Depot Park for January 2nd as they ring in the new year per CNBC.

These two outdoor games all contribute towards the NHL’s initiative of growing the game of hockey in Florida. By creating matchups of two of the NHL’s hottest teams in the Lightning and the Panthers to square off against two big market original six teams in the Bruins and the Rangers, the NHL is maximizing their reach in Florida. The Winter Classic and Stadium Series in 2026 will certainly bring fans and eyeballs to the game we all know and love.

CNBC in their article has Gary Bettman himself saying:

""Stanley Cups, strings of sellouts and the exponential growth of youth and high school hockey throughout the state have demonstrated that Florida is a hockey hotbed,"" NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

Regardless of who we may be facing, the 2026 Lightning will be sure to put up quite the performance under the bright lights of Raymond James Stadium!

The Venue

Raymond James Stadium is no stranger to champions. Most recently in 2020, Raymond James hosted the 2020 NFL Super Bowl where our very own hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the infamous championship. Now, the stadium will host the three-time Stanley Cup champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As per their official website, Raymond James can seat a whopping 65,000 fans and up to an extra 10,000 once expanded.

With the NHL working diligently to ensure the best possible atmosphere for hockey conditions, this game will by far be one of the most electric games Tampa Bay has ever played in.

The Energy

Imagine walking into Raymond James on February 1st. As you get your ticket scanned, you are surrounded by families, friends, and fans alike laughing and smiling. All are dressed in the same blue and white as you.

Looking around for your seat, you notice one key thing: how big the stadium truly is. You can see all around fans joining together and making their way to their seats.

Then you see: the ice rink in the middle of the massive bowl of Raymond James. A sea of blue invades the stadium under the clear night sky and bright white lights. The stadium is full with no empty seat in sight.

The Lightning score, and the crowd erupts as if it's the Stanley Cup final. The roar of the crowd can be heard all across Tampa. Fans all around jump to their feet in excitement while the goal horns fire away. All that can be seen is joy.

That, my friends, is what to expect from the 2026 Stadium Series.