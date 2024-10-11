How Conor Geekie earned his spot on the Lightning's season opening roster

The Tampa Bay Lightning have long been known for their veteran-heavy roster, but every now and then, a prospect comes along and makes such an impression that management can't help but make room for them. This season, that prospect is Conor Geekie. Known for his blend of skill and tenacity, Geekie made the Lightning’s season opening night roster not only with his offensive flair, but by showing an ability to do the dirty work on defense.

Geekie, the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was already considered a top prospect when Tampa Bay acquired him from the Utah Hockey Club in a blockbuster trade involving fan favourite defenseman, and two time Stanley Cup champion, Mikhail Sergachev.

The Lightning’s General Manager Julien BriseBois was clear about his high expectations for the young forward, but the question remained: Would Geekie crack the roster this year, or spend most of his time in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch?

Geekie makes a bold first impression

Geekie quickly made his presence felt in pre-season, not just with his scoring touch but with his willingness to defend his teammates—something that became abundantly clear during a heated pre-season game against the Florida Panthers.

This game took a violent turn early in the second period when Florida’s Josh Davies delivered an open-ice hit on Lightning captain Victor Hedman. Immediately after the hit, Nikita Kucherov was the first to step in, as he dropped his gloves and jumped on Davies without any hesitation, earning himself a two-minute roughing penalty.

Kucherov’s response signalled that the Lightning wouldn’t tolerate hits on their new captain, but it was Geekie’s involvement that truly left a mark. A few minutes after the Kucherov penalty, Geekie came off the bench on a legal line change and his intent was clear from the moment his skates hit the ice: he was there to send a message to the entire Florida “rat pack”. Ignoring the flow of play, Geekie zeroed in on the Florida forward, cross-checked him, and forced him into a fight.

What followed was a lopsided beating, as Geekie pummelled Davies like a defenceless baby. The rookie racked up 19 penalty minutes in the skirmish, including a 10-minute misconduct for instigating the altercation. While Geekie’s actions resulted in a one-game suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, his commitment to standing up for his team was undeniable and well worth it, considering he is now on the season-starting roster.

After the game he told reporters, "It doesn’t matter if it’s Hedman or anyone else—when a hit like that happens, someone’s got to step up." Bolts fans likely smiled when hearing this quote, as it perfectly encapsulated the mentality you want to see from every player in your lineup and is a key factor that separates good teams from great ones.

When every player in the locker room feels this commitment and knows the whole team has their back, they automatically become more comfortable playing fearlessly for each other.

It’s also worth mentioning that prior to his suspension, Geekie had two goals and two assists in preseason action, all against the Florida Panthers. Notably, he scored the game-winner with just two seconds left in regulation during their thrilling 8-7 matchup at the Kia Centre in Orlando, Florida—a unique venue for both teams that also houses one of the coolest logos and brands in sports, the Orlando Magic... Just kidding! I meant the Orlando Solar Bears. Now that’s a logo worth talking about!

With the Lightning’s season starting soon, one thing is clear: Conor Geekie is no longer just a prospect with potential—he’s an NHL player, and he's ready to make an impact.