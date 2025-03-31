Crunch time in Tampa Bay: trade deadline breakdown

Before the trade deadline closed on the 2025 NHL season, one fact remained evident for the Tampa Bay Lightning: they needed to make a deal.

Brisebois answered the call and did exactly that: he made a deal.

We have acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand, along with a fifth-round draft pick in 2026 as part of a three-team trade with the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings.



Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand were brought from Seattle to provide consistent scoring depth for the Lightning. As of March 29th, the NHL has the Lightning sitting comfortably in third place of the Atlantic Division. With Gourde and Bjorkstrand now on the Lightning, what value do they bring?

Yanni Gourde

Yanni Gourde needs no introduction. He is not only a great addition to the Lightning roster, but also a fan favorite. As a former Bolt, Brisebois knew exactly the type of player he was getting in Gourde.

During his previous stint with the Lightning, Gourde left Tampa as a two-time Stanley cup champion. Gourde, known for his tenacity and work ethic on the ice, provides reliable scoring and responsible puck management. He is relentless on the forecheck and never quits on a play. For as long as there is a will to make a play in Gourde, there is a way.

However, more than what has already been stated, Gourde brings identity and flexibility to the Lightning. Since his departure in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, the Lightning have struggled to maintain consistency. The last two playoff hunts have ended rather quickly in Tampa Bay, having been bounced in the first round both times.

With Gourde back on the roster, Tampa can attempt to rekindle the flame of their back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021. Gourde is someone who sticks up for his teammates and is not afraid to get nosy after a play is finished. He is an invaluable player to any championship roster and will defend his team against any opposing player.

In addition to bringing identity to the lightning, Gourde is an incredibly flexible player. Need a player to play in the top-six? Gourde is there. Need a player to be on the power-play? Gourde is there. Need a guy to play in the bottom-six? Gourde is there. Need a guy to play on the penalty kill? Gourde is there. Wherever you need him, Gourde is ready to be like a Swiss-army knife and provide quality in any situation.

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Bjorkstrand desperately answers the lack of consistent scoring the Lightning have faced since the start of the season. Having provided five 20 goal campaigns in his last six seasons prior to this season as per the NHL, Bjorkstrand is poised to continue his consistent scoring.

Bjorkstrand finished his 224 game tenure on the Kraken with 56 goals, 85 assists, and 141 points according to the NHL. The veteran enters Tampa Bay poised for a depth scoring role. If there is one aspect of Bjorkstrand’s game that is known across the league, it is his valuable shot ability.

Julien Brisebois, general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, spoke to the media highly of Oliver Bjorkstrand. Per the Tampa Bay Lightning official Youtube Channel:

"And again, that ability to get that shot off, especially for a right shot that we didn’t really have that in our mix at that level, I think is gonna be a really good fit for the players we have right now and the lineup I expect the coaches to throw at there." Julien Brisebois

In Tampa, Bjorkstrand can factor into a solid middle-six role and score alongside players like Hagel, Cirelli, and of course, his longtime teammate Yanni Gourde. Even now as of March 29th, the NHL lists Bjorkstrand as having 3 goals, 2 assists for a total of 5 points in 11 games with the Bolts. Look for Bjorkstrand to continue to be a reliable threat in the Lightning offense moving forward.

Time to Dial-In

Since the trade deadline, the Lightning look to not only maintain their 42-25-5 record as listed on the NHL website (as of March 29th), but to also improve upon it. While the new acquisitions of Gourde and Bjorkstrand provide much needed strength to the Lightning lineup, there is always the temptation to think that trades will immediately and directly translate into wins.

It is so easy for the everyday Bolts fan to question the trade and ask, “Why are we not completely dominating the league? Shouldn’t we be better now?” To that point, yes, the Lightning should be better. However, Rome was not built in a day. Building a Stanley Cup contender takes much time and effort. It is better for the team to learn their lessons now than to learn them in the playoffs.

The playoffs require a team effort from all corners of the lineup. It is only during a playoff run that a team truly knows how deep they really are. Is the forward group strong enough? Is the defense stable enough? Are the goalies consistent enough? Is the current roster enough? The Lightning have managed their assets well and as of today, look to be a deadly threat in the playoffs. Only one question remains: did the Lightning do enough at the trade deadline? Only time will tell the answer to that very question. After all, hindsight is 20/20.