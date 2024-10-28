Dear Steven: A letter from Bolts Nation

Dear Steven,

From the moment your name was called on that momentous stage in 2008, we knew you would be special. We watched you take your first steps in the National Hockey League. You played your heart out each and every day, showing us that you belonged on the national stage. Game-by-game, shift-by-shift, Tampa Bay watched you begin to weave your legacy.

As you grew as a player, so did your goals

To say you established yourself as a coveted goal scorer in the NHL would be an understatement. When you scored for the Lightning, you created Lightning. We were the thunder to your lightning. From your first NHL goal to your last as Bolt, you never failed to make us cheer.

The second the goal horn would sound, a wave of blue and white would erupt to celebrate. No matter where you looked, fans from all corners of the Bay would unite under one Lightning Bolt. With every goal you scored, a new thread of your legacy was delicately created. In your goals, Tampa Bay was behind you.

As your goals grew, so did your leadership

On March 6th, 2014, you were named captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning as announced by every news outlet including our very own Bolts by the Bay. The “C” was expertly woven into the top left side of your jersey. In carrying the captaincy, you carried Tampa with you. You carried our fans with you each and every single night. Under your leadership, you took us to multiple playoff runs and multiple winning seasons.

You led our team with class, dignity, and perseverance. All qualities you learned from leaders before you helped instill a culture of champions in Tampa. You solidified yourself as a leader in our locker room and as a leader on the ice. One can only imagine how stressful the burden of leading an NHL team truly is. Despite all the trials and tribulations, you always rose above all the adversity.

By taking everything day by day, period by period, you showed yourself to be a cornerstone Captain in the NHL. You took your time to make sure your leadership left a positive mark on all those you came across. In doing so, the fabric of your time in Tampa became strong. In your leadership, Tampa Bay was behind you.

As your leadership grew, so did your success

Not only did you win multiple individual awards in Tampa, but you led Tampa towards the ultimate trophy: the Stanley Cup. For many fans, this was the first time they had ever been exposed to hockey in their lives. You showed them that hockey belongs in Tampa Bay. For all the doubters, you did it a second time. What you showed hockey fans during those magical Stanley Cups was the importance of perseverance. When the world seems to be crumbling around us as it was in 2020, you helped spark a flash of Lightning. You captured Lightning in a bottle.

Your goal in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final was a symbol of hope to all in the darkness. For many fans, that was the loudest they have screamed. In the midst of adversity, you kept going. We all congregated in the heart of the city and celebrated being crowned the winners of the National Hockey League.

In those moments of joy, we were reminded about the significance of our Tampa Bay community. You reminded us that in life, we do not need to preserve alone. In winning back-to-back championships as a team, glimmers of flashing silver added a royal touch to your legacy. In your success, Tampa Bay was behind you.

As your success grew, so did your legacy

When reflecting back, we see a beautifully painted canvas. In this canvas, we see your most famous goal-scoring moments. We see you captaining the Lightning in some of their most trying times. In the center, we see you hoist the Stanley Cup for the very first time.

Your canvas shows how you became our leader in every respect. While even the greatest artisan can attempt to create a beautiful canvas to represent your time in Tampa, nothing will ever accurately capture what you accomplished in Tampa Bay. Lightning fans are so proud to have called you our captain. For many fans, you were the reason they started following the Lightning.

You have inspired us to take conscious steps in our own lives to persevere towards the future. You showed us that even when we are down in the game, there is always an opportunity to score. Your legacy will forever be solidified as one of the greatest to ever play in Tampa. In your legacy, Tampa Bay was behind you.

So from all the fans in the 813, thank you Stammer for all the goals, championships, and memories you shared with us. We have the utmost highest gratitude, respect, and appreciation for all you did for us in a Lightning sweater. But most of all, thank you for always giving us your very best. We will forever be a hockey city thanks to you.

Thank you for making us fans of this team and for giving us a reason to cheer. Thank you for loving our team and our city just as much as we do. We will never forget you.

Truly, thank you for everything. We are so beyond excited to see what you accomplish in Nashville. We are wishing you nothing but the very best for you and your family. Never forget that Tampa Bay will always be behind you.

Yours now and forever,

Bolts Nation