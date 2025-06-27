Draft memories: Drafting a cornerstone

The 2009 NHL Draft was a pivotal moment in Tampa Bay Lightning history: it was the draft in which they drafted their ultimate cornerstone defenseman. To go one step further, arguably the greatest defenseman in Lightning history.

However, no player starts a legend. First, they are a young man hungry for a spot in the National Hockey League. The story of our soon-to-be historic player begins in none other than the 2008-2009 NHL regular season. Before the Tampa Bay Lightning became the offensive powerhouse they are today, they were a bottom-tier squad. The 2008-2009 Tampa Bay Lightning finished the season 24-40-18 for 66 points as per Hockey Reference. The hockey club as listed on Hockey Reference managed to score 207 goals that season compared to the league average of 234 goals. Additionally, Hockey reference shows the Bolts as having allowed 269 goals against compared to the league average 234 goals. While pieces such as the newly drafted Steven Stamkos would certainly help contribute goals in time, Tampa Bay still needed help on the defensive side of the puck. They needed a defenseman.

As a result of the poor season, Elite Prospects records Tampa Bay as earning the second overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NHL entry draft. Opportunity had practically jumped into the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They needed to seize the chance and make the right decision for the future of the franchise. Who would be the right selection? With a plethora of young prospects looking for a new home, the options were limitless.

Players such as John Tavares certainly stole the show at the NHL draft. However there was one player that looked to be the right fit: a young Swedish defenseman by the name of Victor Hedman.

In his draft year, MODO Hockey defenseman Victor Hedman posted 7 goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 43 games as per Elite Prospects. By the same token, Elite Prospects records Hedman as having played for the Sweden U20 team where he impressively scored 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 12 games.





When the moment came, Tampa Bay knew what they needed: Victor Hedman. With the second overall pick in the 2009 NHL entry draft, Tampa Bay drafted Victor Hedman as per the NHL.

From there, Hedman started his legacy. Not only would Victor Hedman become a great defenseman, but he would become a bonafide cornerstone defenseman. During his lengthy career, Elite Prospects shows Hedman to be the proud winner of two Stanley Cups, one Conn Smythe Trophy, and one Norris Trophy.

The Swedish defenseman is known for his smart play on both sides of the puck. Hedman’s responsible defensive play along with his elite offensive quarterbacking ability is only part of what makes him a legend in a Bolts uniform. His legend is cemented by his incredible leadership prowess. No moment is too big for Victor Hedman. Behind Steven Stamkos, Hedman proved himself to be a capable leader ready to lead his Tampa Bay Lightning towards success. When Stamkos departed from Tampa Bay, there was a hole in locker room leadership. To fill the role, Hedman rose to the occasion. Thus, making him the latest captain in Tampa Bay Lightning franchise history. As of now, Hedman will certainly have his number retired when it is all said and done. However, Hedman’s story is far from over. While his skates are still on and his stick freshly taped, Hedman is simply itching to take his Bolts to one more successful Stanley Cup run. Look for Victor Hedman to continue his legacy in the 2025-2026 NHL season.