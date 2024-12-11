Former Lightning defenseman and Stanley Cup Champion calls it a career

Kevin Shattenkirk announces retirement

Former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman and 2020 Stanley Cup Champion, Kevin Shattenkirk, announced his retirement this afternoon after 14 seasons in the NHL. At 35 years old, Shattenkirk leaves behind an accomplished career that included stints with several NHL teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, and most recently, the Boston Bruins.

Shattenkirk thanks the NHL organizations he suited up for

Though Shattenkirk's time in Tampa Bay was relatively brief, it was arguably the most memorable part of his career. The defenseman spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Blues, but his one season with the Lightning in 2020 brought him one of the highest honors in hockey: the Stanley Cup. In his retirement statement, Shattenkirk expressed his gratitude to the seven organizations he played for throughout his career.

When reflecting on his time in Tampa Bay, he wrote, “The Tampa Bay Lightning, for believing in me when maybe I didn’t fully believe in myself. Your faith and confidence rewarded me with the greatest gift of all - The Stanley Cup!” We've linked the entire announcement below.

Thank you to the game I love. ✌🏼 Deuces pic.twitter.com/QYvpHlOOhk — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) December 10, 2024

2020 Stanley Cup run

Speaking of the Cup, Shattenkirk’s contribution to the Lightning’s 2020 Stanley Cup victory was significant, and he’ll forever be remembered for his clutch play during the postseason. One play in particular; He scored an overtime goal in Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, which gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars. That goal was pivotal in propelling the Lightning toward their eventual victory in the COVID-impacted bubble playoffs.

In addition to his clutch moments, Shattenkirk enjoyed his best postseason performance of his career in 2020. He finished the playoffs with 13 points in 25 games, his highest career postseason point total. He had previously made the playoffs in eight different seasons, scoring over 10 points in the postseason just twice: first with the St. Louis Blues in 2016, and then again with the Lightning in 2020.

Regular season contributor

While Shattenkirk’s postseason heroics in 2020 will be forever remembered, he was also a key contributor during the regular season. In 70 games during the 2019-2020 regular season, he averaged nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game, scoring 34 points. His performance during that season also included his best career plus-minus rating at +22.

Though it's true that Shattenkirk benefited from playing alongside elite players like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point, his strong contributions throughout the season cannot be overlooked. He was a valuable member of a stacked roster that ultimately won the Stanley Cup, an achievement many consider the hardest trophy to win in professional sports.

Congratulating Kevin on his retirement

As Kevin Shattenkirk steps away from the game, he leaves behind a legacy of resilience and success. He was a significant piece of the Lightning’s championship puzzle in 2020, and his performance during that season earned him a special place in franchise history.

On behalf of Lightning fans everywhere, we wish Kevin Shattenkirk a happy retirement and congratulate him on an incredible career.