Former Lightning forward, Tyler Johnson Hangs up his skates after 13 season career

After 13 incredible seasons (nine with the Lightning), former Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Tyler Johnson has announced in a post on Instagram that after 13 seasons, he is hanging up his skates to focus on his family, which he started while playing in Tampa.

“I’ll never forget the call that changed my life,” said Johnson in his Instagram farewell post. “While playing in Prince George, British Columbia, my agent, Mark MacKay, told me to keep my phone close. When it rang, it was Steve Yzerman from the Tampa Bay Lightning. I’d never set foot in Florida and knew nothing about Tampa, but a gut feeling said it was my path. That instinct led me home,” he reflected. “In the Lightning organization, I found my place.”

Johnson spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the Lightning alone he skated in 589 games, scoring 161 goals, recording 200 assists, and a total 361 points.

Over the course of his 13 season career, Johnson was named the 2008 Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff MVP, he was named to the WHL West First All-Star Team in 2011, made the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Rookie Team in 2012, won the Calder Cup with Norfolk of the AHL in 2011-12 (his first professional season), won the Willie Marshall Award for the AHL’s top goal scorer in 2013 and was named the AHL’s most valuable player and earned his first call-up with the Lightning in 2013-14 as well. He also won the Les Cunningham AHL award that year; and he was named to the 2014 NHL All-Rookie team.

Johnson was also a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Lightning. After leading the Lightning to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, five years later in 2020 he became a Stanley Cup Champion for the first time when the Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in the final to win the all-illustrious Stanley Cup title. Johnson and the Lightning then went on to once again with the Championship in 2020-21, making them back-to-back champions.

Over the course of his full career, in which after nine seasons with the Lightning also included three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and one season with the Boston Bruins, the 5’8”, 191lb right-handed shooter skated in 747 games, scoring 193 goals, had 240 assists, 433 points, and had a career plus-19.

In his farewell post, Johnson went on to talk about his time the Lightning.

“Those years were the best of my life. My teammates became brothers, and the fans stood with us through every win and loss,” he said. “Together, we won back-to-back Stanley Cups, carving our names into history with our coaches and staff. Tampa will forever hold my heart,” he stated.

He went on to thank the coaches and those who guided him through his career, and explained how Tampa was also where he met his wife.

As he bid farewell, he said he’s ready for what’s next.

“Now, after a lifetime devoted to hockey, I’m ready for what’s next. I’m thrilled to focus on starting a family and exploring new paths. This moment is bittersweet, but I leave the game with no regrets – only gratitude for the rinks, the teammates, the fans, and a sport that will always ignite my soul. Thank you all for being a part of my journey.”

From all of bolts nation, thank you, Tyler Johnson and all the best in your retirement. Go Bolts!