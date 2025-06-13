Four Lightning Players Named to NHL’s 2024-25 First and Second All-Star Teams

The National Hockey League on Thursday announced their first and second all-star teams. Four Tampa Bay Lightning players received honors.

Right-winger Nikita Kucherov was the lone Lightning to receive first-team all-star honors.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, defenseman Victor Hedman, and left winger Brandon Hagel all received second team all-star honors.

Kucherov, the Lightning’s veteran right winger (2011 2nd round draft pick) struck for 37 goals in 78 games and 21:11 on the ice in 2024-25. He had 84 assists, earned 122 points and was +22 on the season. He incurred 45 penalty minutes. He scored eight power play goals and had 46 power play points.

Kucherov played in five games in the Lightning’s short appearance in the playoffs this season, with four assists and four points.

Vasilevskiy, the 30-year old veteran goalie played in 63 games in 2024-25. He had a win-loss record of 38-20. Last season he had 1716 shots attempted at him and he saved .921 percent of those. In 3743:05 on ice, he achieved six shutouts, two assists, and incurred eight penalty minutes.

In the 2024-25 playoffs, he had one win, no shutouts, and saved .872 percent of shots against him.

Hedman is a 34-year old defenseman from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. The 2009 first round draft pick, along with Kucherov, has spent the entirety of his career in Tampa Bay as well.

Last season Hedman appeared in 79 games, playing a total of 23:05 on ice. He had 15 goals, 51 assists, acquired 66 points, and earned a +18 on the season. He incurred 30 penalty minutes, had four power play goals, 26 power play points, and scored one game winning goal.

He played in five games and had three assists and three points.

Hagel, the Lightning right winger was the final Lightning to receive all-star honors for 2024-25. This season he played in 82 games and was on the ice 20:45. He scored 35 goals, had 55 assists, acquired 90 points, and earned a +33 on the season. He incurred 58 penalty minutes, had 11 power play points, and four game winning goals.

He played in three playoff games last season.

This is an elite list of players who all deserved the all star honors they received.