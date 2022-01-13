How this line is dominating the NHL

At the start of the season, there was a lot of uncertainty around the Lightning. However, the Lightning’s new top line has made it its mission to provide Lightning fans with one thing: certainty.

Since playing together, Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov have looked fantastic. In their last game facing Colorado, the Lightning won in a dominant 8-2 fashion. Kucherov finished with 3 points, Guenztel with 2 points, and Point with 1 point per the NHL. The way these three move together on the ice is truly extraordinary. The playmaking of Kucherov, the speed of Guentzel, and the finish of Brayden Point in the slot is a match made in heaven.

Jake Guentzel

Since joining the Lightning this season, Jake Guentzel has had a lot of pressure. For anyone in Guentzel’s position, being brought in as what fans have called, “Stamkos’s replacement” must be extremely stressful. How do you even begin to replace a guy like Stamkos who had a storied career in Tampa Bay? So far, Guentzel has worked on not replacing Stamkos, but rather making his own story in Tampa Bay.

Through 20 games, Guentzel has exactly 20 points with the Lightning per nhl.com. However, Guentzel’s most surprising stat is one fans easily overlook. Fox Sports shows that Guentzel has a 61.1% faceoff win percentage in 86 faceoffs taken. When in the offensive zone, Guentzel has been utilized more as a center rather than a leftwinger. While Brayden Point is still the primary center for the Bolts, Coach Jon Cooper has not been afraid to use Guentzel as a center.

Jake Guentzel this season:



— 9 goals

— 20 points

— +6 plus/minus



Fourth in points for the Bolts. pic.twitter.com/oYAUC7wZMD — StatMuse Hockey (@statmusehockey) November 27, 2024

What makes Guentzel unique in helping to elevate the Bolts offense is his speed. It is no secret that Guentzel is a top left wing option in the NHL. Since moving from Pittsburgh and Carolina, Guentzel has held his own with some of the most elite players in the world. He has helped compliment players such as Sidney Crosby, Evengi Malkin and Sebastian Aho. Now in Tampa, Guentzel has brought that same fire in his skates. With a fully healthy Brayden Point now back at the helm, Guentzel is ready to bring the heat.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

Brayden Point

Brayden Point is a fan favorite among Lightning fans. When the lights begin to shine, Point steps up to the plate. He is a top 10 center in the National Hockey League, no debate. What makes him an elite player is not only his explosive speed, but also his presence in the slot.

Whether it be on the powerplay or 5-on-5, Point will always find a way to the slot in front of the net. It is here where he is most deadly. His finish on pristine passes has goaltenders scrambling. Over the past three seasons, per QuantHockey, Point is not only fourth in goals, but third in powerplay goals. When fans think of goal scorers, they think of Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, and David Pastrnak. No one ever thinks of Brayden Point as having a lethal shot, when in actuality he ranks in the same category as these elite goal scorers.

⚡️ Brayden Point (#21) one times it home in the slot on the power play for his 11th goal of the season! Nikita Kucherov (#86) picks up the assist to earn his 900th NHL point! Jake Guentzel (#59) also picks up the assist.#GoBolts

pic.twitter.com/MeSYM8es42 — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) November 22, 2024

This current season is no different. In 16 games this season, NHL.com has Point as having scored 12 goals thus far. Given his pace this far, Point is on track to score around 61 goals this season. If Point continues to stay hot, he will break his previous career high of 51 goals per NHL.com. However, even more impressively yet, if Point can maintain his current pace, he will break Steven Stamkos’s all-time single season goal record of 60 goals as listed by Hockey Reference. For fans who have watched Brayden Point grow as a person and player during his tenure with the Bolts, they know Point can do it.

Nashville Predators v Tampa Bay Lightning | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Nikita Kucherov

Does Kucherov even need an introduction? Kucherov is one of, if not, the most dangerous player in the NHL. When Kucherov is playing his best, which he normally is, then other teams need to watch out. But what makes him a threat? His hockey IQ and playmaking ability.

As any Lightning fan can tell you, Kucherov leads the offense day in and day out. Kucherov’s vision on the ice allows him to be a dominant forward. When he is not shooting against the goalie, he is making a killer pass to someone who will.

The puck retrieval ability of Nikita Kucherov is out of this freakin' world.



He'll be behind three guys, one who has the puck, and somehow he'll come away with it.



He's a magician. #GoBolts #NHL #TBLvsPIT pic.twitter.com/4Q7d4sLlHg — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) November 20, 2024

Last season, Kucherov recorded a legendary stat line per NHL.com: 100 assists in a season. His playmaking is out of this world, and with line mates like Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel, it would be foolish to say he couldn’t get 100 assists again.

Nikita Kucherov is the life of the Lightning offense. His elite resume speaks for itself. As the Lightning continue to progress throughout the season, Kucherov is a must watch in every game this season because he can score at will. Without Kucherov, the Lightning offense would effectively collapse.

Tampa Bay Lightning v Pittsburgh Penguins | Justin Berl/GettyImages

Pass, Shoot, Score

All these players are proven forwards. Each player brings a unique set of skills to the table. It is only together that these players can bring offensive value to the team. After all, there is no "I" in team. Now that each player is fully healthy, look for the Lightning to outscore their opponents each and every night.