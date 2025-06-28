When a ship is out at sea and a storm approaches, only a fearless captain can man the helm. For the Tampa Bay Lightning, that man is none other than General Manager Julien BriseBois.

As general manager of the Bolts, BriseBois is in charge of steering any and all hockey operations pertaining to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Consequently, all Lightning fans will be anxiously watching the BriseBois over the next few days. BriseBois will certainly have a lot on his plate. He will have to deal with the NHL draft shortly followed by a stressful free agency period. How BriseBois reacts and what decisions he makes will ultimately decide the direction of the Tampa Bay Lightning next season.

While the load is certainly heavy, BriseBois steps up to the plate. For the last few years, Brisebois has been a central component of the Lightning's success. His track record speaks for himself. His aggressive trading style matched with his analytical mindset, allows him to create a deadly Lightning team. His back-to-back Stanley Cup runs, followed by his spectacular trades for Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul place him among the best of the best general managers in the National Hockey League.

What makes BriseBois such a highly regarded general manager that often goes unspoken is his legal background. Per Syrachusecrunch.com , BriseBois not only earned his legal prowess from the University Of Montreal Faculty Of Law, but he is also a member of the Quebec Bar and American Bar Association. As a lawyer, he is skilled in risk analysis, in-depth research, and complex negotiating. All these assets are fundamental to being a general manager in the National Hockey League. While he may not get the most praise due to moves such as letting Steven Stamkos walk in free agency, everything he does is for the success of the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise. All fans can do is watch. The Lightning truly do have one of the best in the business manning the wheel. BriseBois has never left the Lightning to drown, so fans should not worry speculating about the future of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

These next few days will be extremely busy for Julien BriseBois. After all, Stanley cups are won in the off-season. While the lights are surely shining bright, BriseBois rises to the occasion. Look for BriseBois to have a hopefully successful NHL draft and free agency period.