Lightning cause a storm to put out the Flames in 5-1 victory

The Lightning picked up their fifth straight win and their sixth win in the last eight games on Wednesday as they put out the fire on the Calgary Flames in Tampa.

It was a full team effort as the Lightning had goals scored by Brandon Hagel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Zemgus Girgensons, Declan Carlile, who scored his first of the season; and Nikita Kucherov.

Tampa’s first four goals came in the first period. Hagel got Tampa on the board in Lightning speed with a wrist shot just :39 seconds into the game. He was assisted by Anthony Cirelli and Kucherov.

D’Astous scored just :50 seconds later on a slap shot that put Tampa ahead 2-0 over the Flames. He was assisted by Nick Paul and Jake Guentzel.

Girgensons struck next 5:52 into the game on the wrist shot that was assisted by Yanni Gourde and Pontus Holmberg.

Carlile struck for his first goal of 2025 10 minutes in on a slap shot assisted by Steven Santini and Guentzel on his second assist of the day.

After an exciting first period it was the Lightning on top 4-0 heading into the second period of play at Benchmark International Arena.

Both teams were scoreless in the second period of play as the defenses stepped up and shut down both offenses.

Both teams struck in the third period. It started with Calgary. They scored just a minute in to get a point back. It was Joel Farabee on the short-handed goal on a wrist shot assisted by John Beecher and Yan Kuznetsov.

Kucherov then scored Tampa’s fifth goal of the game. His snap shot 14:23 extended Tampa’s lead back to a four-goal lead. He was assisted by Hagel and Darren Raddysh as the clock wound down on this one.

That was all Tampa needed as they went on to secure the 5-1 win over Calgary.

The Lightning (14-7-2) will be back in action on Friday at 12:00PM EST for a Black Friday matchup in Detroit against the 13-9-1 Detroit Red Wings.