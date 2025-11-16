Lightning strikes hard to quiet the Panthers in sunshine state showdown

As the sun set on Sunrise, Florida, Lightning struck in the wild, defeating the Florida Panthers in what was perhaps the biggest game of their season this far. They have now won eight of their last ten and have the 1-0 lead over the Panthers on the season as Tampa reignites one of the biggest rivalries in hockey by striking down the Panthers 3-1 on Saturday evening.

Emil Lilleberg put the Lightning on top first with a goal on a snap shot 12:19 into the period. His second goal of the season was assisted by Nikita Kucherov who had his eighth assist of the year.

Brad Marchand tied it up in the second period on a power play goal 11:31 in. His backhand shot was assisted by Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell.

The match remained tied as the second period came to an end, but then it was all Lightning in the third. Jack Finley made history 4:09 into the period with his first NHL goal. It was a backhand shot for the 23-year old from St. Louis as in his sixth game of the year he struck for his first career goal and second point of his career.

Jack Finley first NHL goal! 💪



What a shift by the @TBLightning's big fourth line! pic.twitter.com/15vvRBe4TV — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2025

Finley’s first career goal was assisted Curtis Douglas and Scott Sabourin with his first assist of 2025.

The Lightning extended their lead with a minute left in the third period. Zemgus Girgensons scored his fourth goal of the year on an empty net shot that was assisted by Yanni Gourde’s third assist of 2025.

That’s all they needed as the Lightning went down south and finished the job, defeating the Panthers 3-1 as the rivalry between the two teams from Florida reignited with its 2025 edition. It’s a heated rivalry, but the Lighting now hold bragging rights until the two teams meet again on December 15 in Tampa.

The Lightning’s next match is Sunday at 5:00PM EST against the Vancouver Canucks back at home at Benchmark International Arena.

The Lightning are heating up the win column. They have won eight of their last 10 matches and will look to make it nine of their last 11 when they take on the Canucks Sunday evening.