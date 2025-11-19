Lightning take the steam out of the Devils with big 5-1 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the ice on Tuesday night. They may not have had the most shots on goal, but when it counted, led by a hat trick by Jake Guentzel, they had the most shots that went in. Nikita Kucherov and Darryn Raddysh each also had big days for Tampa as well.

Guentzel got the first period ignited on an unassisted goal 11:40 into the period to put the Lightning on top 1-0. Eight minutes later, Kucherov secured his ninth goal of 2025 on a wrist shot assisted by Anthony Cirelli to put Tampa Bay up 2-0.

Then halfway through the second period Guentzel put his second goal of the match in the back of the net. He tipped it on to extend the Lightning’s lead to 3-0 with assists by Raddysh and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Down 3-0, New Jersey got one back 17:47 into the second period. It was Nico Hishier with the goal on a deflected shot that was assisted by Arseny Gritsyuk and Jesper Bratt.

At the end of two, it was 3-1 Lightning. They quickly extended that lead as the third and final regular period got underway. Raddysh secured his second point of the day with a slap shot goal 4:49 into the third.

Then it was Guentzel again as he got the hat trick! He scored 7:48 into the third on a tip-in shot for his third goal of the day. He was assisted by Kucherov and Raddysh who each had huge days for Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

That was all the Lightning needed as they went on to defeat New Jersey 5-1 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. They were out-shot 32-29, but when it counted, they had the most goals go into the net as they defeated the Devils.

Tampa Bay returns to the ice on Thursday night at 7:30PM. It will be the Edmonton Oilers coming to Benchmark International Arena for the first time this season.