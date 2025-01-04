If one word could describe the Lightning this season, it would be special. The 2024-2025 Lightning feel special. The Jake Guentzel signing, the emergence of Emil Lilleberg, and the breakout of Brandon Hagel has brought a new level of competitiveness to the Tampa locker room.

However, despite all the individual success of Tampa players, the team currently sits as in a wildcard playoff position as per the NHL. This team shows flashes of incredible hockey, but yet it has not always translated into regular season wins. The Lightning are missing a piece. But what could that piece look like?

A quality bottom-six defenseman

The Lightning need defensive help. Fans can agree that the Lightning's defense today is not what it used to be. While Lighting fans will be screaming for a bottom-six forward to help scoring, the Lightning cannot simply out score their problems. Bringing back Ryan McDonagh, although costly, was the right move. He helps bring consistency to a once shakey defensive core.

Although McDonagh’s defense has been great thus far, the Lightning falter against true playoff contenders. If the Lightning wish to play among the best come playoff time, they need to play among the best starting now.

Back in 2021, the Lightning traded for defenseman David Savard as per the NHL. Back then, the Lightning's defense was phenomenal, but adding David Savard helped elevate that core to a whole new level. The Lightning won the Stanley cup that year. Now, a similar trade would help bolster the Lightning defense once more.

Who are players that could possibly fit the mold? Players like Jake Bean and Colin Miller are both viable trade targets. Puckipedia lists both veterans at reasonable cap hits for the 2024-2025 season. With the Lightning’s limited assets in draft capital, trading for these players may prove easier than trading for other such similar players.

Both of these players have shown flashes of defensive prowess during their NHL careers. Adding these veterans who can play solid bottom-pairing minutes can help limit the goals the Lightning have been fighting against all season.

A bottom-six forward

The Lightning have the highest goals for per game and second-highest goals scored this season as of December 31th, 2024 and according to the NHL. The Lightning are scoring at a remarkable pace. With players like Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, and even Anthony Cirelli all with 14 goals and above as stated by ESPN, it is easy to see why the Tampa offense is one of the best this season.

Adding a piece to that offensive core can help elevate the offense to another tier.

Now there are multiple directions the Lightning can go with a bottom-six forward. The direction the Lightning must follow must be reminiscent of their previous cup runs: gritty forwards that can keep the puck out of the net.

One of the best lines in Lightning history came from one of the most unlikely places: the third line. Players like Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman, and Barclay Goodrow fit the Tampa mold like a glove and helped the Lightning complete their infamous back-to-back. What made them so special was their tenacity. Bringing in a player with the same ferocity and can help bring energy to a top-heavy Lightning team once again.

Players like Pius Suter, Dakota Joshua, and Michael Carcone are all excellent examples of talent the Lightning can look to bring into their lineups. These players bring a passion for the game into their play topped with a scoring finish.

Each player brings their own unique style of play that can hopefully seamlessly adapt into the Tampa system. In most likely playing a bottom-six role, these players can compliment the play of players like Nick Paul and Michael Essyimont to contribute to a lethal Tampa offense.

Wait and see

With eyes to Julien Brisebois over the next few months, it is important to note one crucial thing: patience is key. The problems the Lightning may face today may very well be resolved by the trade deadline. Waiting will allow management to gain a holistic view of this team’s full capabilities. After all, it is not even the halfway point in the season!

All fans can do now is wait and see. But until a trade is made, if one is made at all, fans can only dream.