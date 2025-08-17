NHL Network names four Lightning to 2025 Quarter Century Team

The NHL Network on Saturday evening released their 2025 Quarter Century Team, a team that recognizes the best players of the past quarter century (must have debuted on or after Jan. 1, 2000). The Tampa Bay Lightning have three current players represented on this list: forwards Nikita Kucherov, along with defenseman Victor Hedman and Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Former Lightning captain, Steven Stamkos was also listed.

Introducing the NHL Network's Quarter Century Team! pic.twitter.com/B9Or6GEJVI — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 15, 2025

Steven Stamkos

During his time with the Lightning, Stamkos scored 555 goals, had 582 assists, and 1,137 points through 1082 games played with Tampa. He was a true leader on the court, ranking third in playoff points with 101, assists with 51, second in goals with 50, and fifth in games with 128 in Lightning history.

Stamkos, center, was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the organization as a part of the 2020 and 2021 champion teams. He was also a two-time Maurice Richard Trophy Winner.

After 16 phenomenal seasons with Tampa Bay, Stamkos took his talents to Nashville, signing a four-year contract with the Predators.

Nikita Kucherov

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has spent the entirety of his career with Tampa. In 2024-25 he scored 37 goals, had 84 assists, and 121 points through 78 games. In the Stanley Cup playoffs this past season he recorded four assists and four points through five games.

Kucherov was awarded the 2025 Ted Lindsay Award, being represented by his teammates as the “most outstanding player in the NHL” in 2025. That was the second time he had been awarded the honor, winning it in 2019 as well.

Throughout the course of his 11 season career with Tampa Bay, the 32-year old right winger has recorded 357 goals, 637 assists, and 994 points through 803 games. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup Champion (2020, 2021), three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, 2018-19 Hart Memorial Trophy winner, and a two-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (as mentioned above). He has also been named to the NHL Second All-Star team twice (2017, 2020), NHL first All-Star team four times (2018, 2019, 2024, 2025), and is a five-time NHL All-Star (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024).

Victor Hedman

Hedman sits along the ranks of Stamkos in that he’s been with the Lightning organization the last 16 seasons since they drafted him back in 2009 and he has been a staple for the Lightning. When Stamkos departed in 2024, Tampa Bay named Hedman the 11th captain in team history. He was also named the captain of Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off team the same year.

Hedman in 2024-25 scored 15 goals on 51 assists, recording 66 points and a +18 season. Over the course of the 16-year career, the 34-year old has skated in 1,131 games. He became the first Lightning player to play in 1,000 games in the NHL. He has recorded a career 171 goals, 623 assists, and 794 points throughout that time and has a +193 career.

Hedman was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Champion rosters, was the 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and the 2018 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Rounding out the three current and one former Lightning players to be represented on the NHL Network’s Quarter Century team is Lightning star goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Another player to play the entirety of his career in Tampa Bay this far, Vaskilevskiy in 2024-25 was 38-20 with a .921 save percentage. He had 1,716 shots against him, recorded six shutouts, and had two assists.

Over the course of 11-season career with the Lightning, he is 331-163. With a career 16,107 shots against him, the 31-year goalie has saved .917 percent of those shots. He has recorded 22 assists through 540 games skated.

Vasilevskiy was also a member of the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Champion teams, was the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and the 2019 Vezina Trophy winner. He is a five-time NHL All-Star (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023), made the NHL first All-Star team in 2019 and 2021, and was named to the 2025 NHL Second All-Star Team.

The Lightning open the 2025-26 season on September 22nd against the Carolina Hurricanes.