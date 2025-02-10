Nikita Kucherov earns First Bolt of the Month of 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t have the start to the new year they had hoped for. A month that began with high expectations quickly turned into one of their toughest stretches of the season. Finishing with a 7-8-1 record, it was likely their worst month of the campaign — a frustrating stretch filled with inconsistency, defensive lapses, and a tight Eastern Conference playoff race that only became more intense as the month progressed.

But while the team struggled to find its rhythm, one player continued to shine: Nikita Kucherov. The superstar winger refused to let Tampa Bay’s rough patch define his play, putting up elite numbers while doing everything in his power to keep the Bolts in the fight. With six goals and 15 assists for a total of 21 points in January, Kucherov was easily Tampa Bay’s most productive player, earning him his third Bolt of the Month honor of the 2024-25 season.

Game of the Month

Among Kucherov’s standout performances in January, none were more impressive than his effort in a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on January 18. Kucherov and Guentzel each tallied a goal and two assists, leading the Lightning to a much-needed dominant win over a divisional opponent.

Tampa Bay did most of their damage in the second period, scoring three goals in a span of just under four minutes, and four in the frame. Kucherov was at the heart of the offensive surge, delivering a jaw-dropping goal that had the crowd buzzing.

Picking up the puck near the blue line, he shifted to his backhand with effortless finesse, maneuvered around Patrick Kane, slipped past Alex DeBrincat into open space, and fired a perfectly placed wrist shot past the goaltender to give Tampa Bay a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Fun Fact: That 5-1 victory over Detroit also marked a milestone for Kucherov, as he recorded his 600th career assist, just one game after team captain Victor Hedman reached the same achievement.

Another Bolt of the Month for Kucherov

This is the third time this season that Kucherov has earned Bolt of the Month honors, further cementing his role as the Lightning’s most valuable player. In a month when offensive production was inconsistent across the Lightning’s lineup, Kucherov remained a force.

His 21 points in January were far ahead of Tampa Bay’s next-best producers, Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel, who each finished with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Game after game, Kucherov found ways to contribute, failing to record a point in just three of the team’s 16 contests —coincidentally, all three resulted in Lightning losses.

More than just the numbers, though, it was his ability to create offense when Tampa Bay needed it most. With the Bolts fighting to maintain their position in the playoff race, Kucherov’s consistent impact ensured they remained within striking distance of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.