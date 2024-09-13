Gauthier and Duke hope to impress at Prospect Camp
By Adam Denker
The Lightning will start up their Rookie Showcase today, and Lightning faithful will have a brief chance to see some of the future faces of Bolts hockey. Over the next few days we will see some of the young faces of tomorrow take on those from the Hurricanes, Predators, and Panthers at Ford Ice Center in Tennessee. The announced roster will feature 13 players drafted by the Lightning, including three selections from the 2024 NHL Draft. While the obvious name to watch is newly acquired top prospect Conor Geekie, there are some other overshadowed names that Lightning fans should be on the look out for.
Dylan Duke
There may not be a prospect with as much raw talent at this week's camp as Dylan Duke. The University Of Michigan forward was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2021 NHL draft with the 126th pick. Duke has scored 53 goals and 98 points over 122 games in Ann Arbor. Alongside his NCAA, Duke also has a formidable International resume while playing with Team USA. What Duke brings to the table is an ability to score from almost anywhere on the ice, while being a pest in the lot slot. Expect Dylan Duke to be one of the main featured prospects over the next few days as he is most certainly a future fixture at the NHL level.
Ehtan Gauthier
Keeping up with the theme of being excited for the next generation of Lightning hockey, we look at Ethan Gauthier. The 19-year-old comes into this season as the #2 ranked prospect per Mckeen's Hockey. Gauthier's calling card is that he is a very talented offensive threat, with a six sense for putting the puck in the net. The Lightning selected Gauthier 37th overall in 2023 with the hopes that he could live up to his potential of being an eventual top-six forward. When one describes Gauthier as a "dual threat", they're referring to his ability to be a playmaker and a sniper. Where Gauthier falls short his on the defensive side. That is an aspect of his game in which the Lightning developmental staff will make a point to improve in the upcoming games. With the expectations high, expect the young forward to put the 'show' in showcase this week at Rookie Camp.