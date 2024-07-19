Lightning and Ducks in talks for Frank Vatrano
By Adam Denker
As the free agency has slowed down, and we get into the dog days of the NHL offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to search for ways to round out their roster. Given the small salary cap space available, Tampa will have to explore its options through the trade market to bring high-quality talent. It was reported earlier this week through NHL Insider Roger Hicks, that the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks were reportedly in negotiations that would have veteran forward Frank Vatrano dawning the blue and white this season.
At the time of writing, if the deal calls for the Lightning to exchange Nick Perbix, Ethan Gauthier, and a 2nd and 4th round picks for the 2025 NHL Draft. Even though this is just pure social media buzz and nothing confirmed, it is nonetheless a move that would ultimately make sense for the Lightning. The Bolts have been very active this offseason thus far. Trades and signings to acquire J.J. Moser and Conor Geekie, as well as Cam Atkinson and Zemgus Girgensons. With the exits of Anthony Duclair and more notably Steven Stamkos, Tampa is now left with some holes in their lineup. Bringing in a veteran like Vatrano would not only improve Tampa's all-around game and depth but also would be able to step into a role of leadership as well.
Where he will fit into the Tampa Bay lineup is another question yet to be answered. One will have to guess that with the way the Lightning roster is currently constructed, Vatrano would easily slide into a third-line role alongside Michael Eyssimont and possibly with Cam Atkinson on the wing. Vatrano is coming off a season in which he scored 37 goals and 60 points. To say that his presence on the third line would be valuable would be an understatement.
The two sides seem to be in no rush to reach a deal. As is the case with the Lightning fanbase, we will all have to wait and see whether or not Julien Brisebois will be able to yet again surprise us with a stellar deal.