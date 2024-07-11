J.J. Moser and Lightning avoid arbitration with agreement on multi-year deal
By Adam Denker
It was announced earlier today that J.J. Moser and the Tampa Bay Lightning have reached a new deal to avoid arbitration. Moser was acquired with Conor Geekie, and two draft picks from Utah on June 29th in exchange for veteran defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. The new deal will leave the Lightning with leave about $730k in salary cap space according to PuckPedia.
Moser is coming off a season in which he scored 26 points in 80 games with Arizona. Moser brings a level of tough defensive presence to a Lightning blueline that was at times pushed around last season. Lighting General Manager Julien Brisebois announced this morning that Tampa Bay signed Moser to a two-year deal worth $6.75 million, The contract will see Moser carry an annual average value of $3.375 million. Moser will likely start the season playing on the third line, playing alongside Erik Cernak. Moser's presence will add a layer of security on the backend, as Cernak is coming off a season in which he struggled in that department.
Even though the contract allows the Bolts little wiggle room to further improve the roster over the summer, they are hoping that Moser will outplay the value of his new deal. Moser will most likely see a bump in his production as this will arguably be the best team he has played for thus far in his career.