Lightning Name Hedman 11th Captain In Franchise History
By Adam Denker
The Lightning announced Wednesday afternoon that Victor Hedman as the 11th Captain in franchise history. The veteran defenseman will have some shoes to fill after he replaces 16-yr cornerstone Steven Stamkos.
This past summer offseason was anything but normal for the Tampa Bay Lightning, as their franchise leader in nearly every offensive category. After Steven Stamkos exited the Bay for Nashville, it was not a surprise to anyone as to who would be next in line for the captaincy. Victor Hedman has been as long as a staple for the Lightning as the former captain. Hedman first made his NHL debut in 2009 and eventually would play 1,052 games in a Lightning sweater. During that span, one would not be able to discuss the reasons for Lightning's success you would have to bring up Stamkos and Hedman simultaneously. Throughout his 15-year career, Hedman has tallied 728 points, while taking home a Norris Trophy and Con Smythe winner as Stanley Cup Final Most Valuable Player.
To say Victor Hedman is qualified to wear the "C" on his chest would be an understatement. Even though Hedman will not bring the same level of offense that Steven Stamkos has brought over the years, we can still rely on him to be one of the better all-around defensemen the NHL has seen. The veteran Swede is coming off a season in which he scored 13 goals and 76 points. As he always has, Hedman offers a lockdown defender who can at times singlehandedly shut down an opposing team's star.
The toughest test that the newly crowned captain will face this season will have this season is navigating the tough terrain of the Eastern Conference. Not only will a top-three playoff position in the Atlantic Division prove difficult to obtain, but there is even more treacherous waters in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. As stated before Victor Hedman has done everything there is to do in a career, except for Captain the Lightning. No one can argue that Victor Hedman knows how to be a leader. Time will only tell if he knows how to be a captain.