Lightning Newcomer Will Be Paired Up With Hedman

The Lightning went into the offseason with the goal of revamping their defense after finishing 10th in goals against last season. With the addition of former blueliner Ryan McDonagh it looked like the Lightning were well on their way in the right direction of their off-season retool. That wasn't enough for Tampa Bay General Manager Julien Brisebois, who then struck a deal with the Utah Hockey Club that brought J.J. Moser to the Big Guava.

Going into his fourth NHL season, Moser brings a much-needed two-way mentality that the Lightning have lacked over the last few seasons. After the trade of Ryan McDonagh during the 2022 offseason, Tampa has not had a defenseman outside of Victor Hedman who has been able to play a consistent shutdown defense. The Bolts were abysmal last season allowing the 10th most goals in the NHL. With a healthy Andrei Vasilevskiy to start the season. The hope is that Tampa can play solid enough in front of the former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender so that he doesn't labor too much to start the 2024-25 campaign.

Throughout the preseason practices, J.J. Moser has been paired with new team captain Victor Hedman. Moser and Hedman make a good tandem as their styles of play are very similar. What Lightning fans could expect from the pairing is a solid duo that can shutdown opposing lines, while also providing offensive production. Whatever Moser will lack in experience will be complimented by Victor Hedman's many years in the NHL. As it stands, this could be the best possible defensive line combination that the Lightning will be able to roll out to start the season. As the season progresses on, Tampa Bay Lightning fans will have to wonder if Moser will be up to the task of playing on the top line.

