Lightning part ways with Sergachev in exchange for Moser, Geekie, and draft picks
By Adam Denker
Tampa Bay made a much-needed move Saturday morning to relieve some salary cap space as they traded away Mikhail Sergachev. The Lightning reached a deal with the Utah Hockey Club that exchanged the veteran defenseman for J.J. Moser, Conor Geekie, the 199th pick in 2024, and a 2025 2nd-round pick. The Lightning would eventually use the 199th overall pick would eventually translate into Norwegian forward Noah Steen,
The Lightning parting ways with Mikhail Sergachev alleviates them of his $8.5 million AAV contract. In return, the Lightning will be able to fill Sergachev's absence with veteran J.J. Moser. The 24-year-old blueliner scored 16 goals and 72 points throughout 205 games. Moser will likely be skating on the second line to help Erik Cernak come opening night. Moser will provide needed range and ability, while also being able to stay healthy. The Swiss defender will also provide the Lightning with a blueliner who will be able to eat up ice time as he is coming off a season in while he average 20 mins per game.
As for the addition of Conor Geekie, the Lightning were able to land a very high prospect. Geekie was drafted 11th overall during the 2022 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old prospect has yet to play a game in the AHL, as he has been developing his game in the WHL. While splitting time between the Wenatchee Wild and the Swift Current Broncos, Geekie tallied 43 goals with 99 points. Other than strong offensive skills, Geekie brings a solid two-way game not often found in young centers. It would not be surprising if Conor Geekie splits time this upcoming season between the Syracuse Crunch, and then play his way onto the Lightning.
For the time being, we can only look on and wait for the riches that Moser and Geekie will bring to Tampa Bay. In the meantime, it is well known that this Bolts roster has received much-needed depth in the process of retooling this potential Stanley Cup contender.