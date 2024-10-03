Lightning's Goncalves Suffers Injury In Preseason Matchup

Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves suffered an upper-body in Tampa Bay's preseason matchup against the Panthers on Monday night. Goncalves logged 13:44 of ice time while also scoring a goal in the Lightning 3-1 win.

Goncalves has been a constant topic of conversation since the Lightning started their Rookie Camp, and then their regular Training Camp. The 23-year-old 2020 draftee has been one of the top prospects in the Tampa Bay system during his time in AHL affiliate Syracuse. During his 212 games with the Crunch, Goncalves has scored 31 goals along with 145 points.

Leading up to his injury, Goncalves has impressed with his maturity and play while having little opportunity at the NHL level. Good thing for the Lightning and their fans that Goncalves is listed as day-to-day at the time of writing so we should expect to see the young forward back in action sooner rather than later.