NHL should prepare as the Lightning are set to unleash Brayden Point
By Adam Denker
The upcoming NHL season will have a lot of talking points surrounding the Tampa Bay Lightning. This upcoming season will be the first since 2007 to not have Steven Stamkos in a Lightning sweater. The major topic of conversation will be how the Lightning will be able to be successful now that their long-time captain has moved on to Nashville. The one storyline that has not been mentioned has been how this change in the lineup will open up more opportunities for offensive weapons such as Brayden Point. With this promotion from supportive scorer to primary option, we should expect to see an even bigger jump in Point's productivity.
Known very well to those who call themselves Lightning fans, Brayden Point has been a formidable offensive option over his eight seasons in blue and white. During that time he has amassed 264 goals and 553 points. His best season came in 2022 when he tallied 51 goals and 95 points. It should be noted that he did not receive a single Hart Trophy vote for that campaign. What is most impressive about that is he has played on a team full of stars and has been able to put up those high levels of production. That is also the reason why there are not many outside of Tampa Bay who view him as a premier-level forward.
Going into the season it should be expected that the Lightning will be playing with a bit more creativity. In years past the first line has always set out with a mindset of setting up the one-timer in the circle for their prime offensive weapon. Sometimes that has worked, and others not so much. Not only has Brayden Point proven that he can be a first option on the offense, but he can score from almost anywhere on the ice. Whether he beats you with his speed and skill on the break or a one-timer in the slot, he is dangerous wherever he is on the ice.
Along with his multidimensional scoring ability. Point will also have the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov by his side to create opportunity after opportunity for him. Kucherov has proven throughout his career that not only is he able to run point on a successful offense but will continue to go to his favorite option. With Brayden Point free to wreak havoc on the NHL this season, and Nikita feeding him, it is safe to say that Lightning will be a very entertaining team to watch during the 2024/2025 NHL season.