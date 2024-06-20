Possible landing spots for Steven Stamkos
By Adam Denker
The biggest story for the Lightning heading into the start of this past season was Steven Stamkos going into the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. At the time, it seemed as though Tampa Bay and Stamkos were far apart in reaching a deal. Now that the season has come and gone without gaining any ground on a new deal, will Stamkos consider taking his talents elsewhere? With that in mind, we look at the possible landing spots for Steven Stamkos.
Tampa Bay Lightning
One cannot begin to weigh Steven Stamkos' options in the unrestricted free-agent market without first discussing the Tampa Bay Lightning. When you think of the Lightning, Steven Stamkos comes to mind, and vice versa. Not only would it be a public relations nightmare, but it would also be irresponsible to not bring back arguably one of the best players in your franchise history. The Lightning cannot also afford to lose Stamkos this offseason seeing as their roster is already thin. Stamkos is coming off another season in which he scored 40 goals. This marks the seventh time having reached that milestone in his 16-year career. While it is safe to say that both parties would love a reunion, Stamkos would have to come back on a franchise-friendly contract for the Lightning to continue revamping their roster.
Detroit Red Wings
Being that they are an Atlantic Division rival, the Red Wings are as familiar with Steven Stamkos as the Lightning are. Stamkos has 23 goals and 42 points in 42 career games against the Red Wings. Steve Yzerman is the current general manager in Detroit and has close to $30 million in cap space available to make a move on Stamkos this summer. Stamkos would bring leadership and very a potent offensive game to Detroit. The Red Wings are a team that you could consider to be right on the verge of "breaking through". What the Red Wings would need to take that next step is to player who's been there before. Case and point; Steven Stamkos.
New York Rangers
General Manager Chris Drury showed the entire league the other day that he isn't about to let feelings get in the way of making tough decisions. It was reported yesterday that Rangers were to part ways with forward Barclay Goodrow via waivers. Goodrow would eventually be claimed by the San Jose Sharks. With that move, the Rangers now have over $12 million in payroll to use this summer. So why does Stamkos in New York make sense? There has been some speculation this offseason that if Stamkos were to not return to Tampa Bay he would simply retire. What hasn't been taken into consideration is that Tampa Bay is not a contender. The Rangers also need a forward who can play center while also putting up some offense. Stamkos would bring in that experience while also coming off another 40-goal season. It is a move that would ultimately make sense for a team that is on the cusp of winning a Stanley Cup and a veteran searching for his third.