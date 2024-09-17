Predicting Tampa Bay Lightning Player Overalls for NHL 25
By Noah Wilson
Another year, another NHL game tbat's released, and another year of guessing and criticizing the ratings players are given, either from being too high or too low. With the Lightning acquiring new players and losing old faces, the team will look and play a lot differently in NHL 25. The players provided are those that are shown to be in the opening lineup according to Daily Faceoff.
Forwards:
First Line:
Nikita Kucherov: 96 ovr
Brayden Point: 90 ovr
Jake Guentzel: 89 ovr
Second Line:
Brandon Hagel: 87 ovr
Anthony Cirelli: 85 ovr
Cam Atkinson: 81 ovr
Third Line:
Conor Sheary: 80 ovr
Nick Paul: 82 ovr
Michael Eyssimont: 79 ovr
Fourth Line:
Zemgus Girgensons: 79 ovr
Luke Glendening: 79 ovr
Mitchell Chaffee: 76 ovr
Defense:
First Pair:
Victor Hedman: 93 ovr
Darren Raddysh: 82 ovr
Second Pair:
Ryan McDonagh: 86 ovr
Erik Cernak: 85 ovr
Third Pair:
J.J. Moser: 82 ovr
Nick Perbix: 79 ovr
Goalies:
Andrei Vasilevskiy: 93 ovr
Jonas Johansson: 77 ovr
While these ratings may not be agreeable, looking at NHL 24 and how they've done their ratings in the past, it's safe to say that this is most likely how these players will be rated. Some players may seem better than their rating, some may seem worse, but these are our predictions for the overalls of every Lightning player on the starting lineup.