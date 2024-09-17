Bolts by the Bay
Fansided

Predicting Tampa Bay Lightning Player Overalls for NHL 25

By Noah Wilson

Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers - Game Five
Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers - Game Five / Joel Auerbach/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Another year, another NHL game tbat's released, and another year of guessing and criticizing the ratings players are given, either from being too high or too low. With the Lightning acquiring new players and losing old faces, the team will look and play a lot differently in NHL 25. The players provided are those that are shown to be in the opening lineup according to Daily Faceoff.

Forwards:

First Line:

Nikita Kucherov: 96 ovr
Brayden Point: 90 ovr
Jake Guentzel: 89 ovr

Second Line:

Brandon Hagel: 87 ovr
Anthony Cirelli: 85 ovr
Cam Atkinson: 81 ovr

Third Line:

Conor Sheary: 80 ovr
Nick Paul: 82 ovr
Michael Eyssimont: 79 ovr

Fourth Line:

Zemgus Girgensons: 79 ovr
Luke Glendening: 79 ovr
Mitchell Chaffee: 76 ovr

Defense:

First Pair:

Victor Hedman: 93 ovr
Darren Raddysh: 82 ovr

Second Pair:

Ryan McDonagh: 86 ovr
Erik Cernak: 85 ovr

Third Pair:

J.J. Moser: 82 ovr
Nick Perbix: 79 ovr

Goalies:

Andrei Vasilevskiy: 93 ovr
Jonas Johansson: 77 ovr

While these ratings may not be agreeable, looking at NHL 24 and how they've done their ratings in the past, it's safe to say that this is most likely how these players will be rated. Some players may seem better than their rating, some may seem worse, but these are our predictions for the overalls of every Lightning player on the starting lineup.

manual

Home/Lightning News