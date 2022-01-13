Should We Expect This Lightning Prospect In The NHL Soon?

The Lightning announced their roster spots for the training camp earlier today and one name that was not on the list was prospect Lucas Edmonds. Edmonds did put up a gallant effort at last week's Rookie Showcase but was beat out for roster spots by more notable youngsters Conor Geekie and Ethan Gauthier. With his season likely to begin up in Syracuse with the Crunch, that won't stop us from trying to predict when he will make his NHL debut with the Lightning.

The young forward has impressed thus far in two seasons in Syracuse after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL draft. Edmonds has shown above-average puck handling and skating skills that would make him look like a soon-to-be NHLer. The thing that is preventing the 23-year-old forward is his ice vision. This could be the reason why he has not been able to play in the top six for the AHL affiliate Syracuse Crunch.

It is the hope of the Lightning that Edmonds will be able to take a big step this season and prove that he has matured in his two years in the AHL. Even if Edmonds can take a step in the right direction this season, that will not guarantee an automatic promotion to the next level. Besides Geekie and Gauthier, Emonds will have to compete with another top Lighting prospect forward in Gage Goncalves.

With the number of other prospects in his way seemingly blocking his rise to the NHL, Edmonds will have to return to the game that caught the eye of the Lightning back in the 2022 NHL Draft. As for now the timetable for Lucas Edmonds to make it to Tampa Bay will be the 2026-2027 season.