5 Tampa Bay Lightning players who must bring their A-Game to maintain a top-three spot
The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves back in the top-three of the Atlantic, but they need a few players to put their best game forward to maintain that spot.
Steven Stamkos’ time to go on a roll is now
Steven Stamkos is still showing no signs of slowing down, with 48 points and 22 goals in 50 contests. In a career that spans over 16 seasons, few playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning know more about contending for a Stanley Cup than Stamkos, and if the entire team is to benefit from anyone going on a roll, it’s the 33-year-old.
So far in 2023-24, Stamkos’ forte has been the power play, where he has 28 points and 12 goals. That kind of production on the man advantage will win close contests, but if Stamkos can match that at even strength between now and mid-April, the Lightning will be even tougher to stop even if the other four players mentioned were to bring just a steady but unspectacular game.
We will see if Stamkos can elevate his team down the stretch not just as a leader on the ice, but as yet another player on this team who can easily supersede the point-per-game mark. He accomplished this feat over the previous two seasons, including an incredible 106-point outing in 2021-22. Now, we just need to see him replicate it in a crucial season when five teams in the Atlantic Division can realistically snag a top-three spot when the playoffs roll around.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference as of February 11th)