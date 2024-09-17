Tampa Bay Lightning's top 10 most memorable moments of the 2023-24 season
By Sam Len
The Lightning’s 2023-24 season may not have ended with them lifting the Stanley Cup, but it was still a journey filled with milestone moments and unforgettable performances. Despite how the postseason unfolded, it will always be remembered as one of the most memorable campaigns in franchise history. As we revisit the top 10 highlights, we see that, even without the ultimate victory, this team’s legacy continues to grow.
10 - Winning the first game of the season
What better way to begin than by looking back at the Lightning’s season opening win against the Nashville Predators? Being the home team on opening night always carries a special thrill, and a win is the perfect way to re-excite fans who’ve been deprived of hockey for months. The Bolts delivered a strong performance, securing a 5-3 win at home with Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul each scoring twice. With both Kucherov and Paul going on to set new career highs in points, this game was like a glimpse into the future, offering a preview of the many exciting performances that would follow throughout the year.
9 - Mikhail Sergachev's last goal for the Lightning
On November 18, 2023, Mikhail Sergachev delivered one of his final standout performances for the Lightning. In a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, Sergachev scored his last goal with the Bolts and added two more assists to his tally. This game marked one of the last standout offensive performances of his seven seasons in Tampa Bay, where he played a vital role in three straight Cup Finals. His dynamic play and infectious enthusiasm will be missed by the entire organization and fanbase, but we hope he brings that same energy to his new team in Utah.
8 - Nikita Kucherov scores his 5th career hat trick
Nikita Kucherov’s brilliance was on full display on January 23, 2024, as he led the Lightning to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers with his fifth career hat trick. With three goals and an assist, he brought his season total to a league-leading 80 points, marking his 25th career 4-point game.
7 - Steven Stamkos scores his 13th career hat trick
In what might have been his final hat trick in a Lightning jersey, Steven Stamkos dazzled the home crowd with a four-point game, leading Tampa Bay to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Stamkos' third goal, an empty-netter in the game's final minute, capped off a special night, extending his goal streak to six games. While the hat trick may have lacked the drama of a last-second goal, it was still a special moment to savor for Lightning fans at Amalie Arena.
6 - Steven Stamkos has his first 4-goal game
Stamkos etched another chapter in his legendary Lightning career with his first-ever four-goal game as the Bolts beat the Edmonton Oilers, 7-4. Stammer's brilliance was on full display as he not only tied the game twice but completed his 12th career hat trick and added a fourth goal with just seven seconds remaining.
5 - Brayden Point's 6-point game
Next on the list is the night that Brayden Point took center stage with a career-high six-point game, including a hat trick and three assists, as the Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 6-3. His third hat trick of the season and pivotal role in all six goals scored by the Bolts that night tied him for the most points in a game in Lightning history.
4 - Darren Raddysh 5-assist night
Darren Raddysh’s performance on November 14, 2023, will be forever remembered as the "Raddysh Rampage" after he notched a career-high five assists in the Lightning’s 7-0 drumming of the Philadelphia Flyers. Raddysh’s feat tied him with Mark Recchi (2009) and Martin St. Louis (2010) for the most assists in a single game by a Lightning player - probably a title he never expected to hold. Deciding between Darren Raddysh’s performance and Brayden Point’s 6-point game for the fourth spot was a very challenging decision. Ultimately, Raddysh’s five assists earned the higher ranking, as it is a rarer and seemingly more difficult feat for a defenseman to record five assists compared to a forward notching six points.
3 - Victor Hedman honoured for his 1000th game
Coming in at the third spot is the celebration of Victor Hedman’s 1,000th NHL game. The ceremony was one of the highlights of the season, honoring Hedman’s remarkable career before the Lightning’s game against the Dallas Stars. Although Hedman didn’t add to the score sheet, the team made sure it was a memorable night with a decisive 4-0 win, ending a four-game losing streak. This landmark game not only celebrated Hedman’s outstanding career but also made him the first Lightning defenseman to reach 1,000 games, cementing his status as a franchise icon.
2 - Nikita Kucherov gets his 100th assist of the season
Coming in at the second spot is Nikita Kucherov's remarkable achievement of becoming the first winger and the fifth player in NHL history to reach 100 assists in a season. Kucherov’s milestone assist came with a precise pass to Brayden Point during a power play in the Lightning’s final regular-season game, in which they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4. This accomplishment not only solidified Kucherov’s place in NHL history alongside all-time greats like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, but it also made him the fifth player in NHL history to finish a season contributing to 50% of his team's goals.
1 - Steven Stamkos scores twice in Game 4
At the top of our list is Steven Stamkos’s memorable performance in Game 4, where he scored twice in a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. This game marked the captain's final appearance at Amalie Arena as a Lightning player, making it a particularly significant moment. The victory was Tampa Bay’s only win in the series, and Stamkos’s goals were a fitting tribute to his illustrious 16-year career with the team. His performance not only avoided a series sweep but also provided a memorable send-off for the captain who had become a cornerstone of the franchise.
Below is a highlight video of Dave Mishkin's Game 4 call, in case fans want to relive the excitement from Stammer's last home game as captain of the Lightning.
As the next season approaches, these top 10 moments from 2023-24 stand as a testament to the team’s resilience, skill, and enduring spirit. From record-breaking achievements to emotional farewells, each highlight has contributed to a season that, while falling short of a championship, has enriched the franchise’s storied history. The Lightning's journey this season may not have ended with a parade, but the memories created and the milestones reached will continue to resonate for decades to come.