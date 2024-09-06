This Veteran Forward Could Be On The Radar For Tampa Bay In 2024
By Adam Denker
The Lightning are set to start another training camp heading into the new season. While rosters of many teams might be set, many unrestricted free agents are waiting to ink deals. One of them is veteran forward Kevin Labanc.
There is not much that jumps off the page when one takes a look at Labanc's stats. That is due in part to Sharks Head Coach David Quinn not playing Labanc on a nightly basis as well as the injury bug. The 28-year-old forward scored two goals and notched 7 points in 46 games played. Through his eight-year career Labanc has had five seasons in which he has hit double digits in goals, with a career-high of 17 coming in 2018. The Brooklyn native has been known throughout his career as a primarily offensive forward with his point accumulation making up for his lack of defense.
If Tampa Bay were to sign Labanc his role would most likely be very limited given his playing style as well as some of the other options at the Bolts' disposal. Playing on the fourth line would give the Lightning an added boost of production. Much was discussed about his lack of effort last season in San Jose due to his minimal usage. Tampa Bay is known as a destination not only because of the scenery but also because of the culture in the dressing room. With the opportunities becoming less and fewer for Labanc, it would be expected without issue for him to fall in line with the natural order in Tampa.
The expectation for compensation would be the average NHL minimum of $750,000. At the moment the Lightning would not be able to afford such a contract so the likely scenario for Labanc dawning blue and white to start the season would only happen if an injury were to occur. We should expect Kevin Labanc to be a mid-season target as the need for scorers will increase and injuries occur.