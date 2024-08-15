Three Lightning players that should be traded this season
By Adam Denker
The Lightning head into another season hoping to revamp their roster to keep up with the rest of the NHL. It certainly seems that they process has started by acquiring J.J. Moser, Ryan McDonagh, Zemgus Girgensons, and Cam Atkinson through numerous trades and signing. While this does seem like a splendid start, Tampa Bay does shave some work to do before fans can rest assured that this team can reach the goal of winning another deep playoff run. For this to happen, Julien Brisebois will need to trade away some personnel to clear some salary cap and bolster the on-ice talent.
Erick Cernak
It has been two years since the Lightning extended Erik Cernak with an 8-yr deal worth $41.6 million. When Ryan McDonagh was dealt to Nashville, many assumed Erik Cernak would pick up the defensive slack. This was not the case as Cernak would only play 194 games in three seasons. During this time he would reach the 70-game mark just once. In the games he has played the veteran defenseman has looked outmatched at times, while also being unable to fulfill his role's obligations. With the Lightning up against the salary cap, it makes sense for the team to trade Cernak. On the downside, Tampa would not receive much of a return given the Slovakian's recent performance. The more than likely scenario for Erik Cernak and the Tampa Bay Lightning is that we will not see deal completed until after the conclusion of the season.
Nick Perbix
Nick Perbix has been a head-scratcher during his first two seasons in the NHL. Perbix started out to the surprise of many, as an offensive option. That unexpected performance is what might extend might have endeared the seasoned defenseman to Bolts coach Jon Cooper. Perbix's offensive production ended as soon as it started and the Lightning were left with a third-line defenseman playing alongside Victor Hedman on the first. While the idea of trading Perbix will continue to be explored throughout the season, it is not an outcome that needs to happen with urgency. Perbix does provide an experienced blueliner, while on a team-friendly contract at $1.125 million heading into his final year. This deal could eventually lure a trade partner into talks as the need for players begins to fester.
Conor Sheary
Many Lightning fans were encouraged that the Bolts were headed in the right direction in July of 2023 as they signed Conor Sheary to a three-year deal. Sheary was coming off a three-year tenure with the Capitals where he scored 48 goals and 102 points. it seemed at the time that Sheary was back to his form from this time with the Penguins. The shine quickly wore off with Sheary missing 25 games due to injury, while only amassing four goals and 11 points. At times when Sheary was healthy, he would simply just vanish throughout games and weeks. Now there is still optimism that Sheary can find his food with the addition of former teammate Jake Guentzel being added to the mix this offseason, but fans should not hold their breath. Sheary can live to fight another day as his no-trade clause is still in effect this season, thus disallowing the Lightning from any potential trade.