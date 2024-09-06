Three Predictions For Tampa Bay in 2024
By Adam Denker
Nikita Kucherov Scores 120 points
This first prediction should come as no surprise as the entire NHL watched in amazement as Nikita Kucherov took home the Art Ross Trophy. The veteran forward set a career-high in points and became the fifth player in history to record 100 assists. With the lineup somewhat less potent on paper going into the new season, the brunt of the scoring will once again placed on Kucherov's shoulders. This should not be surprising to most as most of the offense flowed through the Russian's stick last season. While 140 points is still possible, if the need for more goals from Kucherov arises then 120 plus points is the more likely point tally at the end of the season.
Branden Hagel Scores 40 Goals
Branden Hagel has been a pleasant surprise to many since being traded to Tampa Bay during the 2021-22 season. During his time in Tampa Bay he has amassed 60 goals and 146 points. Hagel has provided an excellent scoring option on the second line, with appearances on the first line. Even with the addition of Jake Guentzel this offseason, we will mostly see the 26-year-old Saskatchewanian continue to get more ice time with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. With Steven Stamkos no longer in the equation, Branden Hagel will be thrown onto the first line more often than not when the Lightning are in need of a goal. Hagel is two years removed from scoring 30 goals and having more playing time two with Point and Kucherov will more than likely lead to an even more fruitful campaign in which he notches 40 goals for the first time in his NHL career.
Andrei Vasilevskiy Is A Vezina Trophy Candidate
Some have feared that Andrei Vasilevskiy's magic had started to dissipate in recent years. Even though the stats were still being put up, anyone who watched him on a nightly basis could see that he was not up to standards. After missing the season's first two months in 2023, we saw a more refreshed version of the veteran goaltender. It wasn't until the playoff series against the Florida Panthers, did we saw a Vezina-caliber performance in the net. Going into the 2024-25 season the Lightning will have a well-rested and very confident Vasilevskiy manning their crease and we should expect to see shades of is play from 2021 in which he won an NHL-best 39 games. That level of performance will not only allow to Lightning to compete at the top of the Atlantic Division but also catapult Andrei Vasilevskiy back into the Vezina Trophy conversation.