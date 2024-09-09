Veteran Forward Looks To Make Roster On PTO
By Adam Denker
The Lightning signed Logan Brown to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). With his new deal, the 26-year-old forward will have an opportunity to stay with Tampa Bay after missing the entirety of the 2023 season with an undisclosed injury.
Coming into the new season there will be various uncertainties surrounding this Lightning roster. Who will be the replacement for Steven Stamkos? How can the fourth line be a game-stopper this season? With there being zero expectation for Brown to fill the shoes of the all-time franchise scorer, snagging a rotational position on the fourth line is a more plausible scenario for the six-year veteran.
According to the always reliable Daily Faceoff, the Lightning will have Zemgus Girgensons, Luke Glendening, and Mitchell Chaffee manning their fourth line. If Mitchell Chaffee starts the season off with the same level of play he exhibited last year, then his role on the fourth line won't be for long. There has also been discussion about Tampa's top prospect Connor Geekie being a feature on the line at some point. Until Geekie makes his NHL debut with the Bolts,
The only thing stopping the Lightning from making a play for Logan Brown at the moment is their lack of salary cap space. The Lightning currently have $730,000 in salary cap space available, where the NHL minimum is $775K . In a league where injuries are more certain than wins, the Lightning will most certainly be in need of Brown's services if the injury bug strikes the roster. The Raliegh native is a hulking 6' 6" center who will not be shy to throw his weight around while looking to cash in on second-chance opportunities in front of the crease. Chances are if Brown makes the team then he will most likely start the season in Syracuse. If not, then look for Logan Brown to be on Tampa Bay's radar during the middle of the season when the Lightning are looking to add to their roster.