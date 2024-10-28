Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay and the emotions are real

On October 28th, 2024, Lightning fans will see their face-of-the-franchise in Steven Stamkos return to Tampa Bay wearing the opposing team’s jersey. For many hockey fans, seeing Stamkos wear anything other than the Lightning crest on his jersey will be an awkward sight. However strange it may be, Stamkos’s return to Amalie Arena is a must-watch game for all of Bolts Nation.

Despite being on the Nashville Predators now, Stamkos will enter Amalia Arena as the Lightning franchise leader in points and goals, per Hockey Reference. According to the NHL, Stamkos through eight games with Nashville has 1 goal and -7 rating. Although these numbers seem underwhelming, one cannot underestimate the effect Stamkos has on offense.

The Stamkos Effect

While in Tampa, Stamkos made himself known in one spot: the top left circle. It was here that he established his premier shot and solidified himself as a top goal scorer in the NHL. If Nashville receives a power play at any point during the game, look for Stamkos to be stationed ready to score in his usual spot. Stamkos will look to bring Nashville’s current 17.2% power play, per ESPN, up over the course of the season beginning on Monday night.

When on the power play, Stamkos is a seasoned veteran. In fact, Hockey Reference lists Stamkos as the Lightning franchise leader in power play goals. To go even further, Records.Nhl.Com has Stamkos listed as 13th all time in NHL power play goals. While his current numbers say otherwise, fans cannot overlook Stamkos’s past. He is still a top option in this league that can strike at any moment.

In the past, Tampa has only contained Stamkos in practice. It will be a new challenge for the Lightning to try and stop their former Captain when all the stadium lights are on. As of now, Tampa’s penalty kill has been lackluster, clocking in at a mere 71.4% per ESPN. If Stamkos can capitalize on a weak Tampa penalty kill thus far, the Lightning could be in serious danger. Tampa will need to set the pace early, play smart, and not the emotions of Stamkos in the building sway their game.

Emotions

For many fans, Stamkos’s return to Tampa will be very emotional. What Stamkos has done for the city of Tampa during his tenure as Captain and player has meant more to the city than words can effectively describe. From winning Stanley Cups to involving himself in the Tampa Bay community, Stamkos has left an indelible mark on the 813. For Lightning fans, it is only a matter of time before #91 is hung in the rafters. Although he is in Nashville, many Bolts fans will continue to root for their very own Steven Stamkos.

It will also be an emotional game for the players as well. Many players like Victor Hedman have gone on to praise Stamkos for all the good work he has done in Tampa Bay. It is no secret that Stamkos and Hedman are best friends. From the moment Hedman stepped foot in Tampa Bay, Stamkos was by his side. The two have gone through everything together, on and off the ice.

Now, the two will be going against each other for the first time in their professional hockey careers. It will be very exciting to see how the pair of friends react to battling it out on the ice for the very first time. Hedman as the new captain will now need to defend against his long-time friend and former captain in Steven Stamkos. Hedman will need to be at his best because as soon as the puck drops, the game is on.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five / Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Stamkos leaving Tampa has left a hole in not only the Lightning roster, but in the hearts of many Tampa fans. All of Tampa Bay will be behind the Lightning and Stamkos. Regardless of who the victor may be (hopefully Tampa, obviously!), Monday night will be a much-watch game for all Lightning and fans alike. If Stamkos were to score on Monday, Lightning fans would not mind hearing "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer on the goal speakers one last time.