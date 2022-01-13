Taking a look at Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Lightning

Celebrini is a future superstar

How many times have you scrolled through a Facebook, Instagram, or X comment section and seen statements like, "Celebrini > Bedard" or something to that effect? If you doomscroll as often as I do, then probably a lot. If not, just take my word for it - there are plenty of comments like that out there. And while I’m not ready to confirm or deny whether I agree with that statement so early into both of their careers, Macklin Celebrini has been playing as advertised, if not better. Through 16 games this season, he has 8 goals, 7 assists, and a 15.7% shooting percentage. His 19:45 of average ice time per game, three game-winning goals, and 49.4% faceoff percentage - almost 20% higher than Bedard's 30% - all speak to his impressive all-around game. He’s been good on both ends of the ice, and when you watch him play, it’s easy to see why people are so high on him.

Celebrini’s high motor and relentless work ethic are immediately evident in every shift. Whether it’s his impressive ability to create shots - for himself and his teammates - or his positioning in the defensive zone, he stands out as a player who is always in the right place at the right time. He’s a strong forechecker, consistently disrupting stick handlers and creating turnovers. According to a recent Hockey Psychology video, Celebrini leads the league in puck battle wins. In the same video, the creator shows that Macklin also leads the NHL in controlled entires, above names like Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. If he keeps trending upward, he’ll certainly have a strong case in that Bedard debate a few years from now.

Mix of young core and seasoned vets performing for the Sharks

The Lightning will have their hands full tonight when they square off against the young superstar, but it won’t just be because of Celebrini. The Sharks have gotten solid production from a number of their young core, as well as some veteran presence in guys like Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund. Granlund, in particular, leads the Sharks in both goals and assists with 10 and 19, respectively, totaling 29 points through 26 games played. Granlund has recently been linked to other teams in possible trade discussions - specifically teams who lack a consistent scoring threat.

Just to name a few of the young players making a name for themselves on this gritty San Jose team: 22-year-old William Eklund has tallied 23 points through 27 games. Macklin Celebrini, as mentioned, is up to 15 points in just 16 games played (after missing time due to a lower-body injury sustained in his very first NHL game). Will Smith, who hasn't gotten off to as strong a start as the other two, has still shown flashes, scoring 11 points through 23 games - a very solid number for a 19-year-old rookie.

After a rough start, San Jose has turned things around

After dropping the first nine games of the season and starting with an abysmal 0-7-2 record, the Sharks have given their fans something to cheer for. They’ve gone 10-6-3 over their last 19 games, picking up 23 of a possible 38 points. They ride into tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak, having picked up two wins over the Seattle Kraken and then defeating, at the time of writing, the first-place Washington Capitals. San Jose is 5-3-2 over their last 10 games - not an eye-popping record, as their win-loss ratio is .500 over that stretch, but it’s decent, and they managed to pick up points in seven of those games.

A few keys to the game for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's defense will have to play tight and avoid turnovers, as they've made some games difficult on our goalies, whether it be Vasy or Johansson. They'll also need to limit the Sharks' time and space in the offensive zone. On the offensive side, the Bolts will need to find a way to get pucks on net and create a high volume of scoring chances as they will probably face off against Mackenzie Blackwood - though unconfirmed - who has been solid for San Jose with a .909 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average. The Lightning come into this one with a four-day break, having last played on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Toronto, while the Sharks are in the middle of a four-game road trip and just played Tuesday night.

For a team dealing with three key injuries, this short rest period may have come at just the right time. The Lightning have not recalled Conor Sheary, who stepped in after Kucherov was scratched on Saturday. This suggests that one of Nick Paul, Mitch Chaffee, or Nikita Kucherov could be returning to the ice tonight. The last time the Bolts had more than a four-day break, they went on a three-game winning streak, which included impressive victories over the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils. Let’s hope for a similar result this time around.