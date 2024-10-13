The Tampa Bay Lightning need a big season from Anthony Cirelli

The Tampa Bay Lightning shocked the hockey world over the offseason when they let their face-of-the-franchise Steven Stamkos walk in free agency. New faces such as Jake Guentzel, Cam Atkinson, and Janis Moser are set to impact the Lightning’s journey back to the Stanley Cup.

However, despite the new additions, Lightning fans are looking towards the old supporting cast, particularly Anthony Cirelli, to make a huge splash in the 2024-2025 season.

Since making his NHL debut in 2017, as the NHL reports, Cirelli, nicknamed AC by Bolts fans, has shown tremendous maturity and incredible defensive prowess in the forward position. Going so far as to finish the top five in Selke voting back in the 2021-2022 season, #71 has made himself at home as the comfortable second-line center behind Brayden Point.

Anthony Cirelli has a golden opportunity to make a name for himself on the Lightning

Given his position on the roster and experience with the Lightning, most notably during the Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup runs, Cirelli deserves a large chunk of ice time. This past season, in 2023-2024, Cirelli logged a career-high in ice time per game, playing at a remarkable 18:31 minutes, according to the NHL.

The NHL also shows that 2023-2024 saw Cirelli achieve career highs in goals, 20, and points, 45. While a regular fan may see these numbers as underwhelming for a player of Cirelli's place in the Lightning roster, by no means is his production lackluster. His bread and butter comes on the penalty kill. ESPN lists the Lightning as having had a top-five penalty kill last season, calculating 83.3%. While it all sounds nice and dandy, Lightning fans need Cirelli to maintain his upward trend and hit the ground running.

What Cirelli brings to the table for the Lightning is often underrated. He has shown himself to be a workhorse with an incredible work ethic. While he may not be the flashiest player on the ice, he will undoubtedly be the most hardworking. One key for Cirelli to get back on track will be to focus on the fundamentals of his defensive game.

Cirelli posted the second-worst plus-minus of his career last season at a mere +2. While plus-minus is an individual stat, it gives fans a greater insight into the Lightning. Cirelli will not only need to develop chemistry on the Lightning second line, but he will need to do so consistently. This task is easier said than done. Lightning fans know head coach Jon Cooper likes to change lines occasionally, so maintaining chemistry will be difficult for AC.

However, Brandon Hagel figures to take Stamkos's coveted spot on Cirelli's left wing. Daily Faceoff projects Hagel to be Cirelli's linemate as of now, so fans should be excited. Hagel has shown he can play Lightning hockey and belongs in the 813.

Just last year, the NHL records Hagel as having had a monster 2023-2024 season with an astounding 26 goals and 49 assists to total a whopping 75 points. Now that Hagel is pictured on the second line, Cirelli will be centering a proven winger. Look for Hagel and Cirelli to be linemates for most of the season. Should this be the case, watch out, Atlantic division!

When Cirelli is playing at his best, he is a top defensive forward in the NHL. Should Cirelli hit the ground running to begin the season, look for the Lightning to be at the top of the Atlantic. If Tampa expects to make a deep run in the playoffs, Cirelli must have a career year. Lightning fans will be rooting for Cirelli to take big strides in Tampa Bay this season. It's time to crank up the AC because #71 is poised for an incredible season ahead.