Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Wojciech Stachowiak to a one-year, entry-level contract

The offseason is under way for the teams no longer in the chase for cup and many are already beginning to field their teams for the upcoming 2025-2016 season, including the . The Lightning on Thursday that they signed Wojciech Stachowiak, a 6-foot-1, 187 pound Forward from Gdansk, Poland to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The left-handed shooter spent 2018-2020 playing in the United States with the Michigan State Spartans. He appeared in 40 games for the Spartans, where he had four goals, one assist, one point, and was +2 for his collegiate career.

The now 25-year old then went on to spend the majority of his career between 2020-2025 with the Deutsche Eischockey Liga (DEL)’s ERC Ingolstadt. In 2024-2025, he played in 52 games, with 10 goals, 30 points, and a plus-15 rating. Stachowiak played in all 12 of ERC Ingolstadt’s playoff matches, where he scored six times and finished the postseason with 11 points.

Over the course of his career, the Polish native played in 239 games for ERC Ingolstadt in the DEL League, acquiring a total 42 goals, 104 points, 109 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating.

Outside of the DEL and NCAA, Stachowiak has also played with the Central Illinois Flying Aces from 2017-2018 (USHL League). He played in 38 games for the Flying Aces, recording nine goals and 19 points.

Stachowiak most recently represented his home country of Germany in the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championships. He played in all seven of Germany’s preliminary round matches, scoring three goals, with three assists, six points, and two penalty minutes. He was plus-2, with two game winning goals, and one power play.

Germany finished the tournament 3-4 before being eliminated from the World Championships.

Stachowiak will now set his focus on the 2025-2026 NHL season and preparing to officially join the Tampa Bay Lightning. Lightning fans are getting a strong shooter and offensive weapon.