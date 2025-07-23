Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Top Draft Pick to Three-Year Entry Level Contract

As the offseason continues and the 2025-26 preseason countdown gets lower, The Lightning continue their trend of forward, offense-heavy offseason signings. They announced on Wednesday that they officially signed their top draft pick, forward Ethan Czata to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Lightning drafted Czata, 6’1,”, 175lbs Brampton, Ontario, CAN native in the second round (Pick No. 56 overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League where he was playing for the Niagara Ice Dogs.

In 68 games with the Ice Dogs in 2024-25, 18-year old Czata scored 21 goals on 34 assists, accruing 55 points, and 72 PIM. His 21 goals ranked fourth for all of the Ice Dogs, along with points; and his 34 assists ranked fifth.

Czata also contributed in the special teams portion of the Ice Dogs’ season, with 12 power play assists and four power plays goals (which ranks fourth among all Ice Dogs as well).

Czata was also a member of the 2014-25 Team Canada U18 team for two tournaments: First was the WJC-18, where he was credited with one goal, four assists, five points, was +5, and did not have any PIM in sven games. Team Canada’s U-18 sqaud won the Gold in last season’s championships tournament. Next up was the Hlinka Gretzky cup in which he skated in five games, accuring four PIMs.

Czata is a player who’s not afraid to create contact. He plays aggressively, and with an edge.

It is likely the Lightning will have the rookie forward start his career with the Syracuse Crunch to develop more before calling him up for his NHL debut. When he does, according to PuckPedia, the contract will have a cap hit of $931,667 once he makes it to the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice in just 78 days to begin their 2025-26 campaign.