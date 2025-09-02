Tampa Bay set to host the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament

Tampa Bay hockey fans are in for a treat as the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament presented by Florida Blue from September 12th through 15th. The annual tournament is a chance for fans to see the future stars of tomorrow in one place, playing each other over a four-day span. This year’s tournament is being held just shy of 30 minutes north from Benchmark International Arena at AdventHealth Center Ice in Sesley Chapel, FL.

Last week, the Lightning revealed their roster and schedule that will compete against prospects from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators, and it is stacked with talent and will be the first chance for some of the newest draftees from the 2025 class to put their skills to the test and to prove themselves on the ice.

In order to be eligible for this tournament, players must be 24 years old or younger, with less than 20 NHL games under their belts.

Featured on the Lightning roster are 2025 draftees, including forwards Ethan Czata (2nd round), Aiden Foster (4th round), and Marco Mignosa (7th round); defenseman Everett Baldwin (5th round), Grant Spada (7th round); and goalie, Caleb Heil (7th round).

Czata is a player to watch for throughout the tournament as in 2024-25 with the Niagara IceDogs he scored 21 goals and recorded 55 points in 68 games, proving his ability to be an offensive weapon on the front line.

Forward Dylan Duke (2021 4th round draft pick) will also be participating in the tournament. He made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season and scored his first career goal on February 8, 2025 in Detroit.

Along with their 2025 draftees, the Lightning roster includes three players drafted in 2024 (forward Kaden Pitre, defenseman Jan Golicic, and goalie Harrison Meneghin), one from 2023, two from 2022, four from 2021, and one from 2020.

The full Lightning prospect roster and schedule can be found here: https://media.d3.nhle.com/image/private/t_document/prd/fzfrl7q8ifywm6jbspbv.pdf

Games kick off for Tampa’s future stars on September 12 with a game against the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospects and a second match that same day against the Nashville Predators’ prospect team.

Rosters for each game will include 18 skaters and two goalies. The matches are all regulation length, with each period lasting 20 minutes. Should a match exceed regulation and go into overtime, teams will play a five-minute, three vs three overtime period. From there it will go right into a five-player shootout.

The tournament comes just ten days prior to the start of the 2025 NHL preseason, giving fans in Tampa Bay some hockey to enjoy 10 days sooner. The games will also be broadcast online.