Tampa Bay silent during the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft

The NHL draft, especially the first round, is one of the busiest times of the whole year for NHL clubs. It truly takes a whole organization in order to ensure a successful draft. Throughout the entirety of the evening, teams ranging far and wide welcomed new incoming players to the National Hockey League.

While other teams were loud in the first round, Tampa Bay was quiet. PuckPedia reports that the Tampa Bay Lightning’s earliest pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is a second round pick. As a result, the Bolts did not have an opportunity to draft in the first round. Simply because the Bolts did not have a pick in the first round does not mean there are no more opportunities to be successful at the NHL draft.

Given the Lightning’s draft situation, there was a chance fans could have seen a potential trade take place. A potential trade could have seen a world of possibilities open for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although no trades took place with Tampa Bay during the first round, there is always a chance for roster improvement on day two. Despite the lack of news for Tampa Bay Lightning fans, day two looks to be quite the day for General Manager Julien BriseBois. Silence tonight can only mean action may be in store for fans during day two.





Since the Bolts were quiet on day one, they will be forced to speak for day two of the 2025 NHL draft. BriseBois was certainly monitoring the first round of the draft in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of the terrain laying ahead of him for day two. A good general manager must be prepared for any situation. Thus, there is no doubt BriseBois will be ready to tackle whatever lies ahead of him. A new day spells opportunity for Tampa Bay. Look for Tampa Bay to be active on day two of the 2025 NHL draft.