The battle for the sunshine state creates pressure for Tampa Bay

If one were to ask any passionate hockey fan which team is currently dominating the National Hockey League, they would most likely say any Tampa Bay Lightning fan’s worst nemesis: the Florida Panthers.

For what seems like an eternity, the Florida Panthers have made their staple on the NHL. Through consistent star power, loaded depth, and unshakeable goaltending, the roster from the other side of Florida has won the Stanley Cup twice out of the last three seasons.

The Panthers have impressed fans across the league and have shown that while the sun shines bright in Florida, the ice shines even brighter.

The success and rise of the Florida Panthers over the last three seasons has boomed the state of Florida into the spotlight. All talk, news, and season predictions have revolved around the Florida Panthers.

Of all the teams in the National Hockey League, the Tampa bay Lightning have had a front row seat to the Florida Panthers dominance. What is to become of Tampa Bay now? Has their time simply run out, or are they ready to prove they are still a formidable contender for the Stanley Cup?

The 2025-2026 NHL season will be a critical season for Tampa Bay to prove they still have gas in the tank to compete with some of the best teams in the NHL. For the last three seasons, Tampa Bay has failed to show their show true potential. The Tampa Bay Lightning have knocked out in the first round three times in the last three seasons. Is this really what a former back-to-back Stanley Cup winning team looks like?

With suspicions of the Lightning being past their glory days, the 2025-2026 NHL season must be the season the team rightfully shuts down any and all doubts. Look for the Tampa Bay Lightning to make a statement this season.