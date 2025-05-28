The future of Yanni Gourde

When Yanni Gourde left Tampa Bay during the Seattle Expansion draft, Lightning fans struggled heavily to say goodbye to #37.

During his tenure in Tampa Bay, Yanni Gourde earned the praise of Lightning fans through his gritty and never-quit attitude. Gourde always played his heart out and displayed such a tenacity when out on the ice. No matter what the situation was, Yanni Gourde was a trusted player for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

When Gourde left Tampa Bay, he left as a two-time Stanley Cup Champion. Without Gourde, one can only wonder if Tampa Bay would have still completed their famous back-to-back championship run. Regardless of one’s opinion, Lightning fans saluted Gourde and wished him the best as he journeyed on towards the next chapter of his career.

Now in the 2025, Gourde is back on the Tampa Bay roster. In a newsworthy trade, Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand were shipped to Tampa Bay. Fans erupted in cheers because not only were they acquiring a proven goal-scorer in Oliver Bjorkstrand, but they were also acquiring the beloved Yanni Gourde once again. During his 21 game stint with the Bolts in the 2024-2025 season, Gourde managed to score 14 points.

With the 2024-2025 NHL season officially at close, PuckPedia states Yanni Gourde is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of free agency. The Lightning will inevitably be faced with the following predicament: is there a future for Yanni Gourde in Tampa Bay?

As per PuckPedia, the Tampa Bay Lightning have approximately $5,813,334 to work with during the offseason. The Lightning are a team known for sticking close to the salary cap limit, so it would not be surprising for the Bolts to use all their cap space during the offseason. Additionally, the Lightning have a number of players with expiring deals this summer. Players such as Gage Concalves, Cam Atkinson, Luke Glendening, and Nick Perbix will all be looking for new deals as per PuckPedia.

While much uncertainty surrounds whether he will receive a deal or not, Gourde has proven himself to be a competitive player to receive a deal from the Bolts during the offseason. His style of play is built for the playoffs. Gourde seems to shine the brightest when the pressure is the most intense. Any team, such as the Lightning, would love to have a player such as Yanni Gourde on their roster when the first round of the playoffs come around. Look for Yanni Gourde to hopefully return to Tampa Bay when the puck drops during the 2025-2026 season.

