The home of the Tampa Bay Lightning has a new name: Welcome to Benchmark International Arena

The arena that since 1996 has served as home to the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning officially has new name. Welcome to Benchmark International Arena! Vinik Sports Group (VSG) and Benchmark International announced the multiyear naming rights partnership on Wednesday in a press conference and released a video announcing the new name as well.

New name. Same stage for the unforgettable. Benchmark International Arena. pic.twitter.com/p7hqB03DQ5 — Benchmark International Arena (@benchmark_arena) August 13, 2025

After 11 years (September 2014 – August 2025) as Amalie Arena, As of Wednesday, August 13, also known as "813 day," the Tampa Bay Lightning, the heart and soul of the 813, officially calls Benchmark International Arena home, “ushering in a new era for Tampa Bay’s premier sports and entertainment venue,” described Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs in a new conference announcing the change along with the announcement video was released.

This is now the fourth time the arena has undergone a naming rights change since it opened its doors in October 1996.

Benchmark International is a world class global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm that “represents business owners who are highly motivated and want to take the next logical step with their business, to which they have dedicated a significant amount of their time and effort. Whether they seek to take that business to the next level, exit, or just find a way to diversity their personal wealth, entrepreneurs from around the world rely on our (Benchmark International’s) large team of professionals and motivated buyer contacts to achieve their objective,” stated the business description of Benchmark International.

They have headquarters in Tampa and have been rooted in Hillsborough County since 2010. They also have 13 other offices worldwide that include three different continents. Known for the results their clients receive from their services, they are currently looking to expand even further into Europe and Canada.

This is the first time that Benchmark International has delved into the professional sports market, making it an exciting leap for them into a business market they are proud to support and one that the Lightning trust to have on board. They are also now the first mergers and acquisitions firm to have a naming rights deal, per the Tampa Bay Times. They are prior season ticket holders so they are no stranger to the way the Lightning put on a show and display themselves on game days.

“We’re proud to welcome Benchmark International as the new naming rights partner of our venue,” stated Griggs. “Benchmark is a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community.” He explained that stadium acquisitions are all about trust and vision. “We were deeply aligned from the very beginning,” said Griggs. “They lead with purpose, and they have a global reach and a national reach. So fun for us, it was a perfect fit for us. It was a perfect fit for the arena,” he explained in Wednesday’s press conference.

NEWS: #GoBolts have reached an arena naming rights deal to change the building name to “Benchmark International Arena” on a multi-year deal. No more Amalie Arena. pic.twitter.com/dgZIgfpNRT — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 13, 2025

The partnership was brought about in collaboration with Oak View Group’s Global Partnerships division. They work to connect world-class brands with premier live event and meeting destinations,” such as hockey arenas. The length and exact sale amount of the partnership has yet to be announced. But the multiyear agreement does include $3 million in joint nonprofit contributions between the Lightning and Benchmark International that will be used to benefit the Tampa community and make an impact on those that live and work in the area.

“This is a proud moment for Benchmark International,” said Steven Keane, Chairman and Co-founder of Benchmark International. “We are honored to partner with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations that, like us, are committed to delivering excellence and giving back to the community,” he stated.

Both VSG and Benchmark International are excited to continue bringing the same vibrant sports and entertainment to Benchmark International Arena and promise that the new partnership will continue to invest in the continued guest experience at the arena while honoring the arena’s legacy as a world-class venue, now just partnered with a world-class mergers and acquisitions firm.

With any naming rights change comes arena rebranding and res-signage as well. The arena will undergo a rebranding to include Benchmark International’s brand on exterior and interior signage, digital signage, and the premium club level will also be renamed to “The Benchmark International Club Level.” The rebranding will occur in phases. The new signage and activations will occur prior to opening night of the 2025-26 Tampa Bay Lightning season, presented by Advent Health, and then in October, VSG and Benchmark International will collaborate on hosting a series of free community events that will celebrate and explain more about the new partnership.

“This arena belongs to everyone in Tampa Bay,” Griggs added. “We’re excited to invite fans, families, and the entire community to be a part of this historic, new chapter,” he exclaimed.