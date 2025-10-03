The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to make history with a preseason start nobody saw coming

History continued in Tampa Bay on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning improved to 6-0 on the preseason with an exciting 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Tampa’s six straight wins set a new franchise record undefeated streak in the preseason.

Thursday marked the second meeting between Florida and Tampa Bay this week. The Lightning defeated the Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday in their neutral-site matchup and on Thursday recorded their second win over their in-state rival 5-2.

In a change of events, the Panthers struck first in this match as Eetu Luostarinen took advantage of a shorthanded Lightning defense and scored in the 11th minute of the game with an assist by Gustav Forsling.

The Lightning struck back eight minutes later in the 19th minute before the period ended. Jake Guentzel recorded his first goal on the day during a power play with assists from Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

A tying shot for Guentz 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m5DTX62Hp7 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 2, 2025

As the second period got under way, Seth Jones scored the Panthers’ second and what would be their final goal of the day with assists from Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand on a power play within the first minute.

Once again, the Lightning struck back as the momentum shifted. Brayden Point tied the game 2-2 in the 18thminute with assists from Guentzel and Kucherov (his second assist of the day).

Then have a day Guentzel and Kucherov in the third period as Guentzel scored his second goal of the day in the first minute of the third period on a power play. Kucherov and Darren Raddysh had the assists.

Buried that 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UktbP0TD0J — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 3, 2025

Conor Geekie followed five minutes later with Tampa’s fourth goal of the day in the sixth minute of the period. He was assisted by the rookie Dominic James and Gage Goncalves.

This was nasty🫣 pic.twitter.com/NqOwSoKsF8 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 3, 2025

And then the puck was turned over to Anthony Cirelli in the 15th minute as he put the nail in the coffin to the Panthers with the Lightning’s fifth goal of the night to make it a 5-2 game and gave the Lightning an extended lead they never looked back on as they went on to defeat Florida 5-2 to improve to 6-0. Cirelli’s goal was assisted by Declan Carlile.

Welcome to the party, AC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VNoSEO1ih1 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 3, 2025

The Lightning dominated the Panthers on the ice on Thursday with 33 shots on goal compared to Florida’s 18. Tampa won 52.9 percent of the face-offs, had 22.2 percent of the power plays, and had 34 hits to Florida’s 23.

Offensively Point had a goal and an assist for two total points; Kucherov had three assists for three points, but the story of the day was Guentzel with two goals, an assist and three total points as he helped lead the Lightning to a continued historic 6-0 preseason start.

The Lightning will now travel south to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. where they will take on the Florida Panthers for the third time this week on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7PM EST. The Lightning will look to keep their undefeated streak alive when they hit the ice Saturday.