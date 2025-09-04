This Lightning Alumni couldn’t stay away from Tampa Bay; It was something special that drew him back

Over the course of his 14-year career in the National Hockey League, Pat Maroon skated for eight teams, including the Anaheim Ducks (2011-2016) Edmonton Oilers (2015-2018), New Jersey Devils (2017-18), St. Louis Blues (2018-19), Tampa Bay Lightning (2019-2023), Minnesota Wild (2023-24), Boston Bruins (2023-24), and he ended his career with the Chicago Blackhawks (2024-25) announcing his retirement at the end of the 2024-25 season.

But of the eight teams he played for, one community stuck out the most, and it’s why he couldn’t stay away from Tampa Bay, FL.

“I just think the community and the people that work around us are really, really good people,” he stated. “And I get along with everyone. It just made the most sense for me and my family, So I’m really excited to be back.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday announced that they have hired Maroon to re-join the organization as a full-time team ambassador where he will work closely on community appearances in the greater Tampa Bay area, along with growing the game of hockey throughout the town, and other areas the Lightning assign him to as well. He will also work as an analyst for the team’s television broadcast.

As mentioned above, Maroon was with the Lightning from 2019-2023. Over the course of that time, he helped lead the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. Through 280 games on the ice for Tampa, he scored 29 goals, had 53 assists, and accumulated 82 points.

And while he had great stats on ice, one of the other moments he’ll never forget about Tampa Bay was the birth of his daughter, a big reason why he now chooses to calm Tampa Bay home once again.

“My daughter was born here, she loves it here,” said Maroon. “My son Anthony loves It here and loves coming down to be here with and live with us during the summer months, and I think it just made sense for us,” he reiterated. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m really excited to work for the Lightning and just kind of see where this goes.”

As an ambassador for the team, Maroon will spend a great deal of time working with the fans in the community. The Lightning have always been an organization that prides themselves on being a community-first team who always finds a way to be at most events and to engage with the community as much as possible. Maroon noted that was one of things he loves most about Tampa Bay and gives him excitement around this role.

While he said this first season will be hard not being not being on the ice, he reiterated his excitement for the opportunity to remain around the game he loves in this capacity with the Lightning organization.